White night of the libraries, everything is ready: here is the program

The White Night of Libraries lands in Stienta on Friday 10 September for its eleventh edition. The municipal library, in fact, has decided to join also in 2021 what has now become an annual event promoted by the provincial library system in collaboration with the Veneto Region, Veneto law and the province of Rovigo. Title of the evening “In the abysses of the library”.

It will begin at 4 pm with a brief introduction and presentation of the theme of the White Night of libraries with an in-depth study on sharks, accompanied by illustrative panels on these animals accompanied by curiosities about selected films. For this occasion, the film “In search of nemo” for children will also be screened, without any age limit. At 9 pm always a brief introduction and presentation of the value of the white night of libraries and screening of the film “The shark” (1975) dedicated to adults. During the day, the library will carry out an extraordinary loan service from 3 pm to midnight of all the books, including those chosen specifically for the theme of the evening which have inspired the famous film by Steven Spielberg. To participate in the white night of the libraries it is recommended to contact the library during the opening days on 0425746378 or by sending an email to Biblioteca@comune.stienta.ro.it. Please note that the Stientese library will reopen, after the summer break, on Monday 6 September on Mondays and Thursdays from 9.30 to 12.30 and on Saturdays from 10 to 12.