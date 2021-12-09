White Shadows, review – Nerd4.life

2021 appears to be the year of the crows. After the excellent Death’s Door, which has found its well-deserved space also on consoles, let’s take off the shoes of the brave crow armed with a sword (or umbrella, or whatever you like) to wear the most tragic ones of a young protagonist on the run for his own life, within a society that ostracizes and exploits crows – in this case represented more as anthropomorphic animals. White Shadows is the first work of German study Monokel where, from the beginning, it is possible to review traces of Limbo and / or Inside. From the artistic point of view it is much more accurate, enriched with videos and in general with a deep search for detail. Where it lacks the most is in the rather limited action and in the excessive tightness of the narrative: up to a certain point it becomes understandable, with the pieces that slowly fit together in their place, but in the final bars it takes a drift that has us left a little perplexed. Let’s find out more about Ravengirl’s adventures in ours White Shadows review.

Storytelling The atmosphere of White Shadows As always, let’s start with history. It is not easy to tell White Shadows, both because we do not want to lead to the spoiler and because, in fact, it is difficult to understand where it wants to end or what it means. What we are sure of is that we find ourselves completely immersed in a dystopia, a Metropolis mixed with Bioshock where exploitation and social control are the basis of the city where Ravengirl’s escape takes place. After all, the developers also premise it before starting to play. White Shadows features scenes from racism, xenophobia, violence also against women and children, in short, nothing is missing: we can confirm that these warnings are not far-fetched, the game step by step becomes more and more raw and dirty, especially when we are the first to be called to perform certain and deplorable actions. In this context of degradation, we sense that crows in particular are ostracized as “carriers of disease”: the whole city is built to convey this message by exploiting the environmental narrative, with neon signs that continually refer to the fact that it is right. drive away the ravens and use violence on them. Or, with evident scenes of exploitation against the aforementioned, through references that in some cases made us think of deportations and concentration camps during the Nazi period. The developers don’t send it much to say, with strong content. But the point is: what do they mean? Because despite having appreciated the environmental storytelling, the care in reconstructing scenarios and characters who, despite their silence, manage to explain the context, some steps are missing to really understand what happened and above all who Ravengirl is. As anticipated, the final stages are a bit hasty and do not help in closing the circle.

Gameplay A bridge of White Shadows In terms of gameplay, White Shadows is super simple. The player is only required to move the character, crouch down where necessary, jump and occasionally interact with certain objects: nothing else. A banality that would not clash (again, think of Limbo and Inside) if it had been made more present. As we progressed in the game we realized how the most common action is to move the character, almost as if we were in a walking simulator, while the puzzles or the more platform sections are contained: not reduced to the bone but not as present as we would have expected. . On the one hand it is an accomplice short term of the game and the fact that it exploits that period of time above all to tell and show undoubtedly valuable scenarios. Mind you, there are sections that we really enjoyed, even a boss fight if we want to call it that, but overall there is a bit of a balance between the concrete, challenging action, and the simple transition from one point to another. The path is also very linear, without secret passages, shortcuts or even just secrets, detours that end with some wink, as usually happens in these games. Putting together hermetic narrative and gameplay at times all too linear, devoid of a real challenge, White Shadow emerges as a finely crafted experience from an artistic point of view, on which it is really worth spending the right praise, but more meager for as regards the combination of narration / gameplay. If you have already had experience with games where tightness is king, then you will know that the delay in contextualization is (or should be) balanced by a progression that pushes the player to take that extra step. Put simply, if we are not satisfied in terms of story we can always find the thrust in an intriguing gameplay, capable of teasing our sense of challenge: Unfortunately White Shadows does not dare, in this sense, keeping on the safe side with sections that, albeit very interesting traits especially as a staging, they never engage enough. Then takes over the curiosity to understand where he wants to go, once again exhorted by the setting, but at the end one gets only a general perplexity.

Technical and artistic sector A scene from White Shadows As written several times in the previous paragraphs, White Shadows stands out particularly for its aesthetics, for theincredible care taken in the setting and the search for detail (the only ones who have no differences between them are the animals, that is, all the crows are the same, the pigs as well and so on). This is accompanied by a soundtrack made up of classical music that well accompanies the different moments, most of the times dark and tragic, of the game. From a technical point of view we have not noticed any kind of distortions. No bugs, only sporadic shots which, it has been confirmed, will be fixed with a pre-launch update.