White shark: how the largest predator in the sea lives

The white shark definitely is one of the most feared predators in the world, especially at sea, where it has few rivals. On the one hand, its reputation as a great predator was built by the famous Steven Spielberg film of the seventies and by the many that have followed one another in recent decades. The white shark can truly be counted among the largest predators on the planet, but unlike what is believed in the collective imagination, man is not among his favorite prey. Like any animal, however, it attacks to hunt and defend itself, and humans can sometimes be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Very widespread is also the idea that the white shark is found in distant places, in the great oceans far from the coasts. In reality the white shark is also present in the Mediterranean Sea and in the area south of Sicily, near the coasts of Malta, white sharks find a perfect habitat for their reproduction.

White shark: the great predator of the seas

The white shark is the largest predator of the sea and for a long time it was thought to be the direct descendant of the enormous megalodon, a very large prehistoric creature. Today this theory seems to no longer correspond to reality, even if it has not yet been completely refuted. This white predator is just one of the many types of sharks found in waters around the world. It is probably the best known because it is the one most associated with attacks on humans and due to its size. White shark females can range in length from 4.5 to 6.5 meters, while males can be 3.5 to 4.5 meters long. The weight that a white shark can reach varies from 700 kilograms to over a ton. With this size it wins the title of the largest predatory fish on the planet, and is the third largest fish, after the whale shark and the basking shark. In short, its large size, combined with the double row of sharp teeth, make it perhaps the most feared animal, certainly in the deep blue of marine waters.

Close to the surface to attack prey

Generally we tend to imagine the white shark wandering the abysses of very deep seas. Actually the great predator of the sea lives in almost all seas, whether they are characterized by temperate or tropical waters. However, the favorite habitat of the white shark is that characterized by cold waters, which are around 10 degrees. Here, in fact, the white shark finds its most succulent prey, namely penguins, seals and sea lions. The great predator of the seas, in fact, prefers to feed on animals that have a lot of fat and few bones. For this reason, unlike the collective imagination, man does not fit into his food preferences. However, the clash with humans is facilitated by the fact that the white shark it tends to live near the surface of the water rather than in the depths. Here, in fact, it finds its prey better. This does not detract from the fact that it can sink to great depths, up to 1000 meters, where it usually retreats to rest. The prey it prefers to hunt, that is penguins, sea lions and seals, are present near the surface and some of them are also very fast in movements. To attack them, this predator adopts a circumvention technique, usually coming from below. It points the prey and attacks it quickly with a first bite, then shaking its head left and right to kill it definitively and then continue to savor it. The two rows of sharp teeth allow the white shark to immediately kill its prey or otherwise render them helpless, so that it can continue its meal. Thanks to its double teeth, in fact, the white shark always has sharp teeth, since the second row is used to replace the teeth lost in the first. A fearsome predator, who hardly misses his hunting moves and that when he hits a man he does so because he has mistaken him for his favorite prey.