White shark, the perfect cinematic “killing machine”

The film by director Steven Spielberg “The shark“(1979) it has frightened entire generations of bathers with the story of a great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) that sows death for a summer along a stretch of the American coast.

Surely this film, like its sequels and various recent imitations (often bordering on the grotesque), played a central part in attributing to this marine predator the role of most feared animal in the world.

There is no doubt that the great white shark is one of the animal species more dangerous for humans, but its aggressiveness is much overestimated, so much so that today experienced divers dive in open water with this fish without any protection.

But every year there are attacks, often to the detriment of surfers that sharks mistake for sea lions, their usual prey, which swim on the surface. Like crocodiles, sharks (not only the white, but also the tiger shark and the oceanic whitetip) are not habitual predators of humans and the number of their victims in a year is much lower than it is believed: those ascertained are ” only “a few dozen.

The data concerning developing countries, however, are very partial.

WHO IS

White shark (Carcharodon carcharias)

WHERE IS IT

Temperate seas

