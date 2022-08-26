White shirts: 10 irresistible models to wear this fall 2022

Synonymous with elegance and timelessness, if there is a garment that has managed to remain throughout the years, it is the white shirtswhich at the time only belonged to the male wardrobe.

From the catwalk to the street and the red carpet (let’s remember Zendaya in the 2022 oscars with a short shirt by Valentine), the White shirt It has gradually become a fashion icon.

An essential piece in any wardrobe, it has earned a special place in the collections of Fall-Winter 2022-2023along with its simplest version, the white tank top, which brands like Prada and Loewe brought to trend stardom this year.

All this on one condition: this fall, the great classic of women’s clothing, which I know look good at any ageskips the codes and plays, more than ever, the daring card.

Gone are the plain white shirts, which are now replaced by a set of textures, volumes and cuts for greater creativity when dressing. In Jacquemusfor example, the concept is delicate, adjusted only by a fine cord, to find a sensual and different adaptation.

Jacquemus Autumn-Winter 2022-2023. Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com.

What white shirt should you buy for the fall season?

Among our favorite models to create your autumnal look in an instant is the sporty version from Miu Miu, the asymmetric one from The Attico, a crop top from The Frankie Shop, halter neck from H&M, the transparencies from Chloé or the embroidered ones from Zara.

The important thing this season is to dare, to take a break from the classic masculine-inspired silhouette to give a twist to looks that would otherwise have been safe and try new lines, new fits and combinations. You will be surprised what you will discover on the way of experimentation.

Article originally published in Vogue France, vogue.fr.