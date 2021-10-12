white sneakers and mini dress

Lhe fashion of the return is a mix of summer clothes and trendy accessories. For Jennifer Lawrence September is the month of mini dress fantasy combined with white sneakers and ai pink baby accessories.

The fancy mini dress

For 30-year-old JLaw themini dress in lightweight fabric it is an ideal key piece for the late summer weather. The star wears it in a thousand colors but always ultra light. The latest sighted by fashion radar is a green dress with very fine straps, the straight neckline and the slightly flared line.

The model dress Nora Dress (price about 340 euros) is in 100% silk fabric in tennis fantasy print, has adjustable straps and is part of the summer collection of HVN, a brand with a chic and effortless philosophy much loved by other celebrities such as Kate Middleton, Ana de Armas And Selena Gomez.

The inevitable white sneakers

To move easily in disguise in the city still enveloped in the heat of late summer, Jennifer Lawrence relies on a few but highly studied elements. First of all the white sneakers, comfortable but branded to give a high tone to the whole. The American actress wears the Travel Sneakers from Dior (currently sold out) with a white leather upper and contrasting heel.

The pink baby accessories

JLaw she is a big fan of the house Dior and also wears it with Sun glasses in the model Cat Style Dior 1, now a contemporary classic with a vintage-inspired frame in nuance powder pink pearly and mirrored lenses in the same color (price about 400 euros on the site).

The antique pink is one of the new neutrals not to lose sight of especially to rebalance the looks with bright shades. Jennifer Lawrence he knows it well and in fact chooses the The Row Lunch Bag in suede shades Desert Rose with handles / chain in golden metal. A shopper bag cult (to be copied immediately) which on Net-a-porter was on sale at 760 euros and is now sold out.

