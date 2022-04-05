White Sox made a decision with Oscar Colás and Yolbert Sánchez – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the afternoon of this Monday, April 4, the Chicago White Sox franchise announced some movements within its organization, assigning several prospects a position in the Minor Leagues to start the 2022 season.

It may interest you: Toronto Blue Jays with 6 signed Cuban players: expectations and realities

One of them was the talented Cuban baseball player Oscar Colas, who officially agreed with the pale-legged last January during the start of the international signing period. The Santiago prospect signed for an amount of 2.7 million dollars to join one of the best baseball franchises in the world that trusts most in Cuban talent.

tails, ranked as the White Sox’s second-best prospect according to the MLB Pipeline listingwas assigned to the Winston-Salem Dash team of the Class A+ level of the Minor Leagues, a team in which he will begin the 2022 campaign. There the Cuban slugger will have to demonstrate his exceptional conditions to play baseball and seek promotion, by least, up to AA over the course of the season.

The Cuban was invited to the White Sox’s preseason training sessions but only got a chance in one game, in which he went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a pair of strikeouts.

It may interest you: Cuban ex-major leagues SIGNED in a new Venezuelan Baseball League team

Similarly, it transpired that another member of the White Sox organization, the Havana shortstop yolbert sanchezwill start the 2022 season with AA’s Birmingham Barons, after going 2-for-4 (.600) with a double and a pair of walks in current Spring Training to date.

Yolbert signed in July 2019 for a $2.5 million bonus and has already played in two Minor League seasons, in 2019 at the Rookie level and in 2021 at Class A and A+. In general, he accumulates a batting average of .306 (471-144), with 21 doubles, a triple and 11 homers, in addition to 54 RBIs and 62 runs scored, in addition to a .360 / .425 / offensive line. 785 (OBP / SLU / OPS).

Yolbert is expected to reach the AAA level this season and sooner rather than later debut in the Big Top.