White Steppa, in Florence the story of the Albino warhorse

FLORENCE – The epic of the Savoy Cavalry Regiment in the Russian steppe during the Second World War. To tell it through Albino – Maremma horse who took part in the charge of Isbuscenskij on August 24, 1942, traditionally known as the last cavalry charge – the journalist and writer Michele Taddei in his latest book “Steppa Bianca” (Cantagalli Editions) which will be presented on Wednesday 29 September at 6.00 pm in Florence (Le Murate literary café).

The writer and journalist will converse with the author Paolo Ciampi.

The book

Di Albino, wounded in battle, survived the retreat, was lost track until, when the war was over, he was luckily found and returned to his Regiment. Where and with whom had he been? A mystery that fascinated Italians after the war and that brings to mind the plot of “War Horse”, from which Steven Spielberg based the film of the same name. With the only difference that what is narrated here is all authentic. And for the first time to be told is Albino’s point of view. The book tries to solve the mystery of his disappearance, but above all it pays homage to fallen soldiers, to the ancient knightly tradition and to the thousands of horses sacrificed in the name of war.

The author

Michele Taddei, journalist and writer, was co-author of three editions (2001-2001-2002) of the Guide to slow going (Gli Ori publisher), Montalcino international prize 2002. He has published “We are honest! Bettino Ricasoli. The baron who wanted the unification of Italy “(Mauro Pagliai publisher, 2010),” Scandalosa Siena “(Edizioni Cantagalli, 2013),” Cuore di Giglio “(De Ferrari publisher, 2016), Siena sleeping beauty (Primamedia publisher, 2018). “White steppe. Memories of Albino war horse ”(Cantagalli Editions, 2021) is his latest work.

