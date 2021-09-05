White t-shirt + khaki pants

Some time ago, after the photo of the Ferragnez family with striped sweaters, we asked ourselves the question “Who do you love dresses the same?” and the response, in fact, has been positive in many cases.

We have collected many pictures of couples and families with matchy-matchy look and just in these days we have received the shots of another famous couple playing with the twinning and stroll with outfit co-ord: Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney.

Paparazzati in the streets of Soho have not gone unnoticed at all, even for their simple and elegant look.

Oh yes, sometimes a little is enough, like a simple one White T-shirt and a couple of khaki pants. “Less is more»Is the mantra that always gives excellent results in fashion. Especially if, as in this case, it is a couple look.

One important rule when it comes to twinning however there is, and it is only one: to choose only garments that enhance our figure. Different cuts and fits are not only allowed, they are necessary!

Watch Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, have opted for similar clothing, yes, but not identical. For him, go ahead with basic lines, for her, on the other hand, trousers have pleats and a high waist. And the White T-shirt? Transformed into a crop-top, definitely more glamorous.

You like them? Browse the gallery above, you will find our selection of white t-shirts and beige pants, for both him and her!

