White T-shirt or how to defend the classic piece according to celebrities

That when talking around the White T-shirt invades our minds –almost immediately– the concept of a blank canvas is no coincidence. Is there any piece of clothing simpler and easier than the same? The timelessness that defines this piece has meant that we can adapt it exquisitely to all kinds of aesthetics, regardless of the year or the season in which we find ourselves. If we look back and immerse ourselves in the constructions carried out by the white shirt over the decades, we will find styles built by the hand of legends such as Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot, two icons that would fall equally surrendered to the current variants, because they have hardly undergone modifications in their appearance.

Likewise, it is a creation that, although it can be acquired by the entire population, has also been (and continues to be), on occasion, an object of worship. The chameleon-like character that characterizes the white t-shirt has meant that, in some periods of fashion history, it has become synonymous with good status. Who doesn’t remember the most coveted celebrities defending them next to cowboys in the 90’s? It is an alliance that remains latent to this day and that burst onto the asphalt thanks to designers such as Calvin Klein or Ralph Lauren.

In addition to the short sleeve format, we must also remember the tank top, the traditional white tank top that has managed to catapult itself as one of the most desired luxury items in the industry. Firms such as Prada or Loewe hide behind the infinity of conjunctions that can be seen in the street style of the great fashion capitals, since multiple style precursors are succumbing to outfits with a nineties accent starring them in this spring-summer 2022.

The basic t-shirt that has united Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lawrence and Pauline Ducruet

Kaia Gerber

The American model and performer is a faithful ambassador of the 90s aesthetic, so it is not surprising that she has been observed by the city of New York wearing pieces that take us directly back to the 90s. It is not the first time that we witness the native of Los Angeles wearing the classic white tank top. Still, this time she has not combined it with her favorite jeans, but with cargo pants. The garment that she is characterized by having side pockets, having a wide silhouette and being dyed in shades army is on the rise again. Figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid or Kim Kardashian have declared themselves, on occasion, faithful lovers of them and are today, along with Kaia Gerber, among the best style muses to wear them unequivocally.

Jennifer Lawrence

the protagonist of The Hunger Games was witnessed alongside her husband Cooke Maroney in the Big Apple. The couple, who decided to go brunch, did not go unnoticed on the streets of New York. The interpreter captured the eyes of the photographers on the asphalt with a simple and infallible stylistic bet in equal parts. She herself combined a short-sleeved white T-shirt with a round neckline and pleated pants with extremely wide legs and an added belt. Both items were paired with flat black sandals.

Pauline Ducruet

Monte Carlo hosted yesterday the gala against AIDS. The event was attended by Estefanía de Mónaco and her three children: Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. The eldest daughter took advantage of the occasion to show how successful an informal styling can be. She herself defended a basic short-sleeved T-shirt and wide-leg jeans. Both garments were elevated to the next level with the addition of a red belt, a knotted scarf on the wrist and some stilettos blacks.

