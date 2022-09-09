White Walkers and ‘The House of the Dragon’: Are they also a threat in the ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off? – series news

A bit of context about the Wall, the Night King and the long winter that the Targaryens already fear in the new HBO series.

As you will remember if you were one of the millions of fans around the world of the unforgettable Game of Thrones, the successful series mainly featured two fantasy elements that prevailed over the rest and whose stories were perfectly interwoven with political dramas and power struggles around the coveted Iron Throne. One of them was the dragonsthose famous Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) dragons that seemed to make her invincible and that are also an important part of the spin-off of The House of the Dragon; and, secondly, the white walkersa long-term threat in the first season who ended up becoming the worst enemy for the families of any banner.

The White Walker threat was raised from the first of the chapters of Game of Thrones and, although it was slow to start and became more noticeable in the second half of the series, the fiction team always managed to remind us of their presence and increase the ‘hype’ of the viewers.

It’s been more than three years since we said goodbye to Game of Thronesbut our hearts still shrink a little when we hear about them: an army of undead living on the other side of the Wall awaiting their chance to re-invade Westeros. Are they also a threat in The House of the Dragon?

According to the lore of George RR Martin, architect of this exciting universe that is the Seven Kingdoms, the wall was created more than 8000 years ago by Brandon the Builder, a distant ancestor of House Stark and once Lord of Winterfell. The wall was created after a period in history known as the “Long Night” when winters never ended and an army of the dead began to rise up to attack the living and destroyed everything in its path. He was only able to defeat him by the alliance of the First Men and the Children of the Forest and his particular weakness for the dragonglass. In Game of Thrones a part of this story was addressed as well.

In the story told by the mythical HBO series through the visions of Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), the Night King was a mortal man who belonged to the First Men and who was captured during his long war against the Sons. forest. It was these who stabbed him with a dragonglass dagger, thus making him the first of the White Walkers. As they explained to Bran, from that moment they began to use the frozen dead against the First Men, but they turned against them and then the famous alliance and war against them that was already part of the RR mythology took place. Martin.

What role do the White Walkers play in ‘The House of the Dragon’?

Back to the Wall now The House of the Dragonthe reality is that if Brandon Stark built the Wall thousands of years ago, the Wall is clearly very real in the new series set in Westeros. In fact, in the first episodes it has already been mentioned several times.

Similarly, the threat of the White Walkers is there, lurking. The arrival of the long winter has been part of the legends of Westeros for thousands of years and, as in Game of Thrones it was talked about before knowing that it was very real, the same thing also happened at the time in which it is set The House of the Dragon, which is actually just 200 years earlier. In fact, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) tells Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) after naming her as her heir: the long winter is the reason the Targaryens have to be in power.

“Aegon foretold the end of the world of men. It will begin with a terrible winter that will blow from the far north. Aegon saw utter darkness riding on those winds, and all that dwells within will destroy the world of the living. When this great winter comes “Rhaenyra, all Westeros must stand against him. And if the world of men is to survive, a Targaryen must sit on the Iron Throne. A king or queen strong enough to unite the realm against cold and dark.” “, relates the King explaining what led his ancestors to unify the Seven Kingdoms.

Thanks to Game of Thrones, we know that your worst fears will come true and when it will happen, but in The House of the Dragon is still a legend. As for whether or not they pose a threat, the original series has revealed to us that the army is present, on the other side of the Wall, biding its time, but It does not seem that it will be an important part of the series beyond possible mentions.

However, it is possible that if The House of the Dragon travels to the Wall for some reason, the team gives its fans a surprise as an ‘easter egg’ to what was one of the most iconic elements in history.

