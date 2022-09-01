Whitney Houston’s connection to Anne Hathaway

Whitney Houston did much more in her career outside of music. The bodyguard star was an accomplished actress, starring in films as the lead opposite such greats as Kevin Costner and Angela Bassett. But Houston also wanted to give other talented artists a break. She did it by starting her own production company. Within that, she produced movies. one of which was The princess’s Diary starring Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway | Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway says Whitney Houston is his biggest musical influence

In a cover interview with Interview magazine, Hathaway revealed in a Q&A with fans that Houston is the biggest musical impact in her career. She also had the opportunity to work with Houston on The princess’s Diary.

“The musical artist that has changed my life the most would be Whitney Houston because she produced The princess’s Diary, the movie we were in together. And if there’s ever been a voice in modern history that’s probably been touched by God, it’s hers,” Hathaway explained.

Hathaway is also a talented singer. Although she has not released a full-length music project, she has featured her voice in her film projects and even acted alongside Kelly Clarkson in the american idol winner talk show

Whitney Houston signed on to produce ‘The Princess Diaries’ before the movie was approved

In 2020, Meg Cabot, author of The princess’s Diary novels, revealed in a Tweet that Houston was such a fan of the book series that she wanted the rights to the script right away. Her decision came before the movie was even in motion.

“Okay, let’s pause for a moment of silence to thank Whitney Houston, without whom The Princess Diaries movie would not have been made. She (and @debramchase) snatched my unpublished manuscript and started the real #R29MovieClub dream,” Cabot tweeted at the time.

The film was produced for Disney by Whitney’s BrownHouse Productions, along with Mario Iscovich. It earned over $100 million at the US box office, prompting a sequel in 2004.

The singer was a staple on the set during filming.

Houston jumped at the chance to be on set and took her role as producer seriously. She even forged a family atmosphere, giving director Gary Marshall an on-set birthday party during production.

Houston chatted with Hatahawy in a behind-the-scenes moment captured by Access to Hollywood. “It’s been a lot of fun to do,” Hathaway tells Houston about shooting the movie. “All the girls are going to love it,” Houston tells her.

Hathaway would later describe the process as “magical.” She noted that working with the legendary Julie Andrews was also a bonus. “By making it and being on set every day, I was able to hug Julie Andrews every day. That part was also very, very, very magical. Then she went out, and was received. That part even, by the way, was magical,” she told PEOPLE in 2019.

Houston would go on to produce several other well-known films, including The “Cheetah Girls”The Cheetah Girls 2, Y Shine. The latter of which she also starred in, making it her last film appearance before her death in 2012.

