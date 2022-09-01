Entertainment

Whitney Houston’s connection to Anne Hathaway

Whitney Houston did much more in her career outside of music. The bodyguard star was an accomplished actress, starring in films as the lead opposite such greats as Kevin Costner and Angela Bassett. But Houston also wanted to give other talented artists a break. She did it by starting her own production company. Within that, she produced movies. one of which was The princess’s Diary starring Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway | Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway says Whitney Houston is his biggest musical influence

In a cover interview with Interview magazine, Hathaway revealed in a Q&A with fans that Houston is the biggest musical impact in her career. She also had the opportunity to work with Houston on The princess’s Diary.

