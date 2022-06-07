Whitout blood, after Matera also Puglia awaits Angelina Jolie

After the announcement that the new director’s project of Angelina Jolie would have been the adaptation of Without blooda 2013 novel by Alessandro Baricco, it starts to get serious. And after Matera, Puglia is also waiting for the American actress and producer, for the filming of hers Whitout Bloodwhose sets will be hosted by historic center of Martina Francain the province of Taranto.

To confirm this is the post of the candidate for mayor of the town, Gianfranco Palmisanowho wrote on his facebook profile: “Our beautiful historic center will be the set of the Hollywood star’s film in the next few weeks. It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina, but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production. The historic center will go to the big screen all over the world with an important image and economic return “.

Left the Basilicatain a little over a week the making of the film will arrive in Valle D’Itriawhere Jolie had already been in March, to visit the locations and move to the Lecce coast (at the Masseria Francescani in Torre Chianca) after landing on a private jet at the airport of Toasts together with his daughter Shiloh Nouvel. Some shooting days are also planned in the city of Rome.

The rumors collected by local newspapers in these days are therefore confirmed, and are waiting to welcome the Hollywood star in first days of Junewell prepared to endure the difficulties and the inevitable closures that should affect – as mentioned – the Historic center, between Piazza Plebiscito and Piazza Immacolata.

Also in March, Jolie had achieved a three-year agreement with Fremantle for the development of “A series of sophisticated, powerful and internationally focused feature films, documentaries and original series in which the actress will produce, direct and / or act”. “Having the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. – the artist had commented. – I am thrilled to work with such a passionate and forward-looking team with an international perspective “.

Synopsis of Alessandro Baricco’s book, Without blood:

Manuel Roca and his two sons live on an old isolated farm in the countryside. One day four men in an old Mercedes drive down the dusty road to their home. As if he has always been waiting for this moment, Manuel Roca does not waste a moment and calls his two children to him. Something terrible and indescribable is about to happen; something that will irreparably upset everyone’s life, especially that of little Nina.

