WHO against the Draghi-Hope method: no new lockdowns or vaccines for children

L’WHO does turn around and on the policies adopted by governments against the Covid says no a lot to fearful lockdown as to the vaccine to children and to the so-called dose booster ai adults that are not immunosuppressed and, therefore, at risk.

“Some European countries – remembers the Director General ofWorld Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – are now reintroducing restrictions for brake the transmission and reduce the pressure on them health systems. Nobody should be in this position almost 2 years into the pandemic. Each country must constantly evaluate its own situation e adjust your approach accordingly” against the Covid.

“With the right mix of sizes – according toWHO – it is possible for countries to find the balance between the need for keep transmission low from SARS-CoV-2 and to keep their own open society and economies“, Avoiding that they are necessary new lockdowns And closures“.

The Director General ofWHO has put the spotlight on European situation which in the last 7 days monitored has reached an altitude 1.9 million new cases of Covid And over 26,700 dead, with countries such as Austria And Holland heading towards targeted lockdowns.

Another question is that on third doses and on vaccines for minors.

Here too theWHO openly takes sides against these strategies. But for another reason.

“There is no point in giving the booster dose to healthy adultsI vaccinate children, when there are in the world health workers, Senior citizens and other high-risk groups that are still waiting for their first dosand of Covid vaccine says theWHO.

“L’exception, as we have said, are the immunocompromised individuals“. But the reality is that, he accuses theWHO, “Every day they are administered 6 times more booster doses globally compared to primary doses in the Low-income countries. This is a scandal that must be stopped ”, thunders the general manager ofWorld Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Today “i Countries with the highest vaccination coverage continue to accumulate even more vaccines – explained during the usual update on Covid situation in the world – while I Low-income countries they keep waiting. We have shown that Covax“, The initiative launched to guarantee equal access to shield injections, “Works if it has i vaccines. Covax has now shipped almost 500 million vaccines in 144 countries and territories. AND all countries have started vaccinating except two: Eritrea and North Korea“.

“The vast majority of countries are ready to administer “vaccines as much as possible, “but they need the doses – he added Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. – To achieve the goal ofWHO to cover 40 percent of the population of each country by the end of the year, we need an additional 550 million doses“. It doesn’t take much, the equivalent of “about 10 days of production“. THE vaccines “By themselves they will not end the pandemic – the Director General warned but we cannot put an end to the pandemic unless we fix the global vaccine crisis“.