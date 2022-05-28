WHO announces the winners at the awards ceremony of the 3rd edition of the “Health for All” Film Festival – PAHO/WHO

More than 1,000 filmmakers from more than 110 countries have submitted short films for the 3rd edition of the WHO Film Festival “Health for All”, on topics ranging from the trauma of war to life during the COVID-19 pandemic. 19, going through women’s health and many more. 70 finalist short films have been chosen and have been examined by a jury made up of international actresses, development leaders and high-level experts from the WHO. The WHO Director-General has approved the jury’s recommendations and is pleased to announce the winners today.

“Combining powerful storytelling with important public health information, these compelling short films portray the enormous range of health problems that people around the world face every day,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General. “After receiving 3,500 submissions over its three years of existence, the WHO “Health for All” Film Festival has shown that short films can go a long way in raising awareness of these important health issues. and stimulate actions aimed at promoting and protecting it.”

The 70 shortlisted movies can be viewed online in six playlists. Based on this official selection, a ‘GRAND PRIZE’ is awarded in each of the competition’s three main categories: Universal Health Coverage; health emergencies; and better health and wellness.

Sharon Stone, Golden Globe and EMMY-winning American actress, jury member of the 3rd edition of the WHO Film Festival “Health for All”, producer and activist for health and humanitarian causes:

“I am delighted to participate in the “Health for All” Film Festival. The aim is to raise awareness of the essential steps that need to be taken to achieve healthier living conditions around the world. The documentaries we have seen are all wonderful. The selected stories tell us about the intrinsic value of good health and the possibility of accessing it, and defend universal health coverage. Universal health coverage is a very important right, a human right that everyone in the world should have access to.”

Four special prizes are also awarded in the following categories: a student-produced film; a film about rehabilitation; a film on health innovation; and a short film.

Emilia Clarke, actress and health activist from the United Kingdom, member of the jury of the 3rd edition of the WHO Film Festival “Health for all”:

“It has been an honor and a pleasure for me to be part of the jury of the WHO Film Festival “Health for all”, especially for the opportunity to review this year’s special category on rehabilitation, which is something that worries me and in which I deeply believe, as my foundation is dedicated to this issue for the benefit of people affected by brain injuries. A situation where rehabilitation means coming back to discover that you are still the same person.

I hope that the winning short film of this special award moves you as much as it does me, not only because it is dedicated to a cause that is close to my heart, but also because it is one of the most beautiful short films I have seen in a long time, as well as many others. that I invite and encourage you to watch online through the website of this festival. It was a very difficult choice, as each of the short films we saw had its own magic and importance!”

List of award-winning films

GRAND PRIZE in the category of universal health coverage:

«Pre-eclampsia: Predict Earlier, Prevent Earlier» – Indonesia / Maternal health / Documentary – 7’53” duration / Presented and directed by the Indonesian Prenatal Institute

GRAND PRIZE in the category of health emergencies:

«intensive» – United Kingdom / Serious case of COVID-19 / Animation – 7’26” duration / Presented and directed by Oliver John Pratt (United Kingdom)

GRAND PRIZE in the best health and wellness category:

«euphoric» – India / Female genital mutilation / Artistic creation based on personal testimony – 4’35” duration / Presented and directed by Nirmala Choudhary and Roopali Ramesh Kumar (India)

SPECIAL PRIZE in the rehabilitation category:

“Sympathy” – Spain – Italy / Brain injury / Animation – 2’42” duration / Presented and directed by Carlos Gómez-Mira Sagrado and Rossana Giacomelli

SPECIAL PRIZE in the category of innovation in health:

“For Every Girl, a Forest” – India / Gender equity / Documentary – 6’24” duration / Presented and directed by José Corbella (Argentina)

SPECIAL PRIZE in the category of film produced by students:

«Improving Lives in Three Dimensions: 3D-Printed Prostheses» – Sierra Leone / Disability / Documentary – 5’03” duration / Presented and directed by Merel van der Stelt (Netherlands)

SPECIAL PRIZE in the category of short film:

«Glamming my Wounds» – Kenya / Gender violence / Fiction – 1’55” duration / Presented and directed by Terry Adhiambo Ombaka (Kenya)

List of films that have deserved a special mention from the jury:

Special Mention in the category of universal health coverage:

“The 5%: A Family’s Perspective on Complex Clubfoot” – Brazil / Disability / Documentary – 5’40” duration / Presented by MiracleFeet and directed by Rachel Vianna (Brazil)

Special Mention in the category of Health Emergencies:

«I was just a child» – Philippines / Natural disasters / Animation – 5’06” duration / Presented and directed by Breech Asher Harani (Philippines)

Special Mention in the category of better health and well-being:

“Autism in China: The Challenges Parents Face Raising Children of the Stars” – China / Documentary – 8’28” duration / Presented and directed by Andersen Weicong Xia (China)

Special Mention in the rehabilitation category:

«Move, Dance, Feel» – United Kingdom / Cancer and artistic dance to support treatment / Documentary – 4’58” long / Presented and directed by Emily Jenkins and Move Dance Feel (United Kingdom)

Special Mention in the category of innovation in health:

“Malakit” – Brazil, French Guiana, Suriname / Malaria – Access to diagnosis and care in remote areas / Documentary – 8’54” duration / Presented and directed by Maylis Douine (French Guiana)

Special Mention in the category of short films:

“Meet the Willbuts” – Saint Kitts and Nevis / Prevention of NCDs / Animation – Duration 1’23” / Presented and directed by Oyehmi Begho and Lake Health and Wellbeing (Saint Kitts and Nevis)