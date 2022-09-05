Who are Eugenio Derbez’s neighbors in Los Angeles?

Eugenio Derbez lives in a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles and has other Hollywood celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson as neighbors.



1. Selena Gomez

+ Selena Gomez’s mansion, once owned by Tom Petty, is valued at $4.9 million. Read more

Eugenio Derbez, who stars alongside Damián Alcázar in the premiere series Acapulco, made headlines last week after suffering an accident while wearing a virtual reality headset. The actor, recognized for his career in Mexican comedy and in American productions, will be able to rest from shoulder surgeries in his mansion located in Los Angeles.

This mansion is valued at 14 million dollars, that is, 280 million pesos. It is located in a prestigious neighborhood in California and has three levels, in which there are a total of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. In addition to having a minibar, a fireplace and a terrace in the main bedroom, the house also has a sauna, movie theater, gym, bar, spa, basketball court and more.

The area where Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, his wife, live is full of luxurious homes owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson. What other neighbors do Mexican actors have?