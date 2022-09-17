who are invited and not invited to the funeral of the monarch (and what will Guatemala do)

With the capacity of Westminster Abbey limited to two thousand people, only the heads of state and one or two representatives per country were invited to the funeral, according to the press.

Hundreds of foreign leaders and monarchs are invited to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday. which will be one of the largest diplomatic meetings in decades.

But in a gesture with political considerations, a handful of countries such as Russia, Afghanistan or Venezuela did not receive an invitation for the first British state funeral since 1965.

the monarchs

Numerous monarchs from Europe and other parts of the world confirmed their presence to see off the queen, died on September 8 after more than 70 years on the throne.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will attend the ceremony, as well as King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, who abdicated in 2014 and currently lives in exile in the United Arab Emirates, and his wife Sofía.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan will make their first trip abroad since his ascension to the throne in 2019, breaking with the Japanese tradition by which the monarch rarely attends funerals.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix, King Philippe of the Belgians, King Harald V of Norway and Prince Albert II of Monaco will also be present.

Nor will Margaret of Denmark be missing, Elisabeth II’s distant cousin and currently the only queen on a European throne.

world leaders

the american president Joe Biden and his wife Jill head the diplomatic guest list.

Unlike other leaders who have been asked to get to the abbey by bus, Biden was given clearance to use his armored presidential limousine.

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend to show the “unbreakable” bond with the United Kingdom and pay tribute to an “eternal queen”.

Presidents are also expected from Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and from Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Despite post-Brexit tensions, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will be in London.

Among the other leaders expected on Monday there are the presidents Sergio Mattarella (Italy), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Isaac Herzog (Israel) or Yoon Suk-yeol (South Korea).

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin will also be present, in a symbolic gesture to pay homage to the queen after his state visit in 2011 that defused decades of tension.

the commonwealth

Numerous guests come from countries where Elizabeth II reigned, despite the republican ambitions of some of them.

Total, 56 representatives from Commonwealth countries will be at the abbey.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Australia’s Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, are due to attend.

Among the rest of the nations of the Commonwealth, which groups especially former British colonies, include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghey and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

the uninvited

Russia and Belarus are part of the small group of countries excluded from the funeral after the invasion of Ukraine, something that Russian President Vladimir Putin considered “blasphemous” and “immoral”.

Also on that list is Burma, former British colony run by military following a coup in 2021.

Also read: King Charles III: The video that shows the new incident of the monarch of England with a pen

Other countries ruled out are Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela. London maintains minimal diplomatic relations with Caracas and does not recognize Nicolás Maduro as president, but the opposition Juan Guaidó.

In addition, the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, was also excluded. The Central American country only received an invitation at the ambassadorial level, as did North Korea and Iran.

Guatemala

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala confirmed to Free Press Y Newscast Guatevisión that the country was invited to the funeral of the monarch.

Although it did not offer more details, the agency said that the ambassador ofthe country in the United Kingdom, José Alberto Briz.