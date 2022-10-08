SINCE Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2011, they have welcomed four children together.

During this time, they also got married and filed for divorce, and now fans want to know more about their children.

Who are Kim Kardashian’s children and what do their names mean?

Kim and Kanye’s children include:

North West

North is Kim and Kanye’s eldest child. She was born on June 15, 2013, making her nine years old.

She is often photographed with her mother and is already something of a style icon.

In 2017, Kim and North appeared on the cover of Interview magazine, and kids of other famous faces got to ask North questions.

Regarding her name, Kris Jenner previously said, “The way Kim explained it to me was that North means the highest power and she says North is their highest point together. »

St. West

Saint was born on December 5, 2015, which makes him six years old.

Like his sister, Saint has also become a public figure but is also enjoying his childhood life and is heavily involved in football.

The reason they chose the name Saint is that he was a “blessing” after Kim’s delicate pregnancy.

Chicago West

Chicago was born on January 15, 2018, which makes her four years old.

After doctors told Kim it would be unwise to have a third pregnancy, she and Kanye decided to go for a surrogate.

Kim’s egg and Kanye’s sperm were used, and baby Chicago arrived in early 2018, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

It is believed that they chose the name Chicago as a tribute to Kanye’s late mother, as it was his hometown.

west psalm

Psalm is Kim and Kanye’s youngest child.

He was born on May 9, 2019, which makes him three years old.

In February 2020, Kim revealed that she believed Psalm was the reincarnation of her father, Rob Kardashian Sr.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star – whose father died in 2003 – admitted he was introduced to the idea during a trip to Indonesia.

“We were in Bali, and a woman – a blind psychic – came up to me and told me that I was going to have another son and it would be my reincarnated father,” she told E! News.

Why did Kim and Kanye divorce?

After getting married in 2014, fans assumed that Kimye would be together forever.

However, things changed in February 2021 after Kim filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” a source told US Weekly at the time.

“Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world. Their worldviews no longer align. Kim was done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, she tried to get him to undergo treatment for his mental health and all attempts failed. Nobody but Kanye can tell Kanye what to do.

Since Kim filed for divorce, their split has been very public and very messy, even after it was finalized on March 2, 2022.

As of this writing, Kim has custody of the kids 80% of the time, but the former couple are set to return to court for a custody hearing in December 2022.