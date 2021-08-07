Who are Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson lookalikes? Let’s find out together

James Gunn’s phenomenal The Suicide Squad is currently in theaters and is enjoying tremendous success with audiences and critics alike, as is the Black Widow by Cate Shortland albeit to a much lesser extent, and there is now a video via social media that somehow unites the two cinecomics DC and Marvel.

Through the Harley Quinn Twitter page we can in fact take a look at what are the two doubles of Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, united in a single video that is literally depopulating via social media, as the two girls are impressively alike to their more famous and well-known counterparts.

The resemblance is really crazy and be it DC fans who Marvel are really going crazy behind these two semi-unknown doppelgangers, and especially Robbie’s is really amazingly made up like Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad, because she really looks like her through and through.

Loading... Advertisements

However, at the bottom you can also find another video of the two cosplayers / lookalikes, with a fan who says “they really love their videos” because of this striking resemblance, as well as the fact that it is as if they join together the two cinematic universes aiming at the best of the sense of communion and sharing of their respective films.