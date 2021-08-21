Who are No Wash: the latest trend of the stars

No Wash, some stars advise not to take a shower, the trend is depopulating on the web with the Hollywood stars.

The trend of the summer is really no shower, some of the most famous Hollywood celebrities are following the trend, in fact they have declared to wash only if strictly necessary.

The new bizarre trend has become a real beauty practice, which hides ecological trends, which try to limit the consumption of world water.

Some of the Hollywood stars have even said they don’t like taking showers, and by a weird coincidence they started the trend, opening up to fans and talking about their beauty routine.

The trend of not taking a shower is also followed by the media in the United States, this trend is also finding supporters in fans, who see a strong ecological presence, which makes it possible to wash only out of necessity.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher her husband, followed by Kristen Bell and Jake Gyllenhaall have disclosed the new trend on we, the stars have not declared that they follow the trend to the letter, but do not feel the need to wash every day.

No Wash, the statements of the stars have sparked reactions and comments on the web

After the news spread around the web, Kristen Bell’s husband also followed the same trend as couples, declaring that the man regularly washed his children every day, while now he has changed his perspective on some daily habits.

Even Kristen Bell, said she loves the “stink”, precisely because biology prompts us to understand when it’s time to clean up, the same philosophy is influencing more and more stars on the Hollywood scene.

The stars tried to explain the trend by focusing on choosing how and if necessary to wash each day, Kristen Bell and her husband, living in California, also denounced that the state has a serious water supply problem.

This could be one of the many reasons why the trend could be followed by more and more people. The concept of washing only in case of extreme necessity could benefit both the environment and also the human skin.

Even before the start of this trend, other Hollywood stars had admitted to having daily habits, different from conventional ones. Cameron Diaz and Matthew McConaughey said they don’t always use deodorant.

They were also joined by Leonardo Di Caprio, who is not a big fan of the shower, precisely because he believes that saving water is essential for the planet.

Julia Roberts herself, according to the indiscretions of one of her bodyguards, does not wash often for the same ecological and global reasons as Leonardo Di Caprio.

