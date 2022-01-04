who are Pietro Carloni and Augusto / How did they meet?

The meeting between Pietro Carloni and Titina De Filippo in the theatrical company of Francesco Corbinci

With “The De Filippo brothers”Aired in the first run on Rai Uno, it is right to deepen their knowledge, especially for the youngest who know little about the great family of the Neapolitan theater. In this article we want to talk to you Pietro Carloni, husband of Titina De Filippo, and their son August. Titina met Pietro in 1921 in the theatrical company of Francesco Corbinci. In fact, even the man who would become his life partner did the job of an actor. Born in Taurisano, in the province of Lecce, on October 28, 1896, it can be said that the theater was in the destiny of Pietro Carloni: in fact, he not only married a great actress like Titina, but was also born into a theatrical family, albeit with modest aspirations. artists, moved to Naples. It was in the Neapolitan city that Pietro grew up and took his first steps on an artistic level. The twenties were for him those of the turning point. Written by Corbinci, a well-known Neapolitan comedian of the time, Carloni got to know the one who would become his life partner: Titina De Filippo.

Who are Pietro Carloni and Augusto, husband and son Titina De Filippo

From their first meeting, in 1921, to their marriage only one year passed. Augusto’s sister, Adelina, married another De Filippo, Peppino. The union of Pietro and Titina was not only sentimental but also artistic. He became a permanent actor in the De Filippo brothers’ humorous theater company. When Titina fell ill, Pietro continued to work with Eduardo and also made some films with Totò. However, he did not know how to recover from the death of his wife, which took place on December 26, 1963, and five years later he died at the age of 71, in his Roman home. Forty years earlier, in 1923, the two experienced their greatest joy, the birth of Augustus, their first and only son. Once he grew up, he would become a parliamentary journalist, working for the Agi and Asca news agencies and collaborating for the Rai Gr2, as well as for the weekly “Epoca”. Not before, however, having made his debut in the theater next to his mother Titina and his uncle Eduardo. Could it have been otherwise, having been born into such a family? obviously not. But woe to speak of “betrayal” of the origins on the part of Augustus, who even as a journalist gave his contribution to the cause. As? As an attentive biographer of the De Filippo family.

