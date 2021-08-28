Who are Sylvester Stallone’s children

Sylvester Stallone had five sons and he married three times over the years: the first in 1974 to actress Sasha Czack, with whom he had two children: Sage and Seargeoh. After the divorce with Czack Stallone he began dating Brigitte Nielsen and, in December 1985, the two got married, only to divorce two years later. In 1997 Stallone married Jennifer Flavin for the third time, with whom he had three daughters: Sophie, Sistine and Scarlet.

Sage

Sage Stallone, Sylvester’s first child, was found lifeless in his home in Los Angeles on July 13, 2012 at the age of 36. At first, many speculated that the American actor’s son had died from a cocktail of alcohol and drugs. Stallone asked, through a statement, to put an end to speculation about the death of his son and to respect the pain of the family. The autopsy revealed the true cause of death: natural death from cardiac arrest, no traces of alcohol or drugs were found in the boy’s blood.

Seargeoh

At the age of 3, Seargeoh Stallone, Sylvester’s second son, was diagnosed with autism, much to the family’s grief: his parents divorced a few years later. Stallone has always refused to let his son live in an institution and has been fighting for years to fight autism by donating millions of dollars to foundations seeking cures and remedies: “The day I learned he was autistic I promised him that his life would be as beautiful as possible, that I would always love him exactly for who he is and that I would never leave him. But, like all parents, I dream that one day he will be fine. “

Loading... Advertisements

Sophie Stallone

Sophie, on the other hand, is the actor’s eldest daughter, born in 1996. The girl suffered from heart disease from birth and was forced to undergo two heart operations. Sophie intends to become part of the business world and for now she works as a model.

Sistine Stallone

Stallone’s second daughter, Sistine, also works as a model and it seems her future in the business is already well defined. The young woman has already entered into several contracts with fashion agencies and has been praised several times by Vogue magazine. Sistine was also a guest in Sanremo in 2017 as the daughter of famous people, alongside Carlo Conti.

Scarlet Stallone

Scarlet is the youngest of the three daughters of the famous American actor and, just like her two sisters, she is very attached to her father. The girl is only 18 years old but if one day she decides to follow in the footsteps of her older sisters and parents, her future would certainly be very bright.