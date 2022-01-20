Who are the 13 Italian billionaires thanks to the pandemic

How many Italian billionaires are there? In all they are 51, as calculated by the Forbes magazine, which has aggregated in the ranking both those who are resident in our country, and those who instead reside abroad. Adding them all 51 we arrive at an overall patrimony of 204.5 billion dollars, about 180.2 billion euros. The richest in Italy is John Ferrero, whose estimated assets are equal to 35.1 billion dollars (just under 31 billion euros), but there are 13 Italians who, during the pandemic, ‘registered’ with the Scrooge club. That’s who I am.

How many billionaires are there in the world (and how much money they all have together)

According to Forbes, the number of billionaires in the 35th annual survey rose by 660, reaching 2,755: overall they have 13 trillion dollars (up from 8 trillion dollars in 2020). Or 13 billion dollars, about 11.5 billion euros.

How many are (and who) the Italian billionaires

The magazine added that the Italian billionaires are 51, if they put together every single banknote they would reach 204.5 billion dollars, about 180.2 billion euros. In the head there is John Ferrero (who is also the seventh richest person in Europe with 35.1 billion dollars, about 31 billion euros), followed by Leonardo Of the Old (founder of Luxottica: 25.8 billion dollars, about 22.7 billion euros) e Stephen Pessina (at the head of the pharmaceutical giant Walgreens Boots Alliance: 9.7 billion dollars, about 8.5 billion euros, and residence in Monte Carlo).

Here is the top 10:

John Ferrero: $ 35.1 billion (€ 30.9 billion); Leonardo Del Vecchio & family: $ 25.1 billion (€ 22.1 billion); Stefano Pessina: $ 9.1 billion (€ 8 billion); Maximilian Landini & family: $ 9.1 billion (€ 8 billion); George Armani: $ 7.7 billion (€ 6.8 billion); Silvio Berlusconi & family: $ 7.6 billion (€ 6.7 billion); August And George Perfect: $ 5.8 billion (€ 5.1 billion); Joseph De’Longhi & family: $ 5.2 billion (€ 4.6 billion); Gustavo Denegri: $ 5.1 billion (€ 4.5 billion); Patrician Bertelli: $ 4.6 billion (€ 4.1 billion).

Who are the 13 new Italian billionaires

But there are also 13 new entries, despite the pandemic, able to take advantage of the moment and make their entry into the standings. Here is who they are and what their positions are in the ranking of Italians: