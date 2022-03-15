who are the 5 new primary in Rimini

The general manager Tiziano Carradori and the medical director Mattia Altini, together with the director of the hospital unit Francesca Raggi, presented the five new directors appointed to lead as many complex structures that play a key role in the corporate organization of the Ausl Romagna. , both at the hospital and territorial level.

Dr. Carlo Biagetti is the new director of the Infectious Diseases operating unit; Dr. Andrea Conti was entrusted with the leadership of the Dermatology operating unit; Dr. Emiliano Gamberini took over the management of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit; Dr. Salvatore Tarantini was appointed director of the cascular surgery operating unit and Dr. Luca Benedetto Baroni was appointed director of the hygiene of food of animal origin operating unit.

Carlo Biagetti (director of infectious diseases Rimini). Originally from Urbino, after graduating in Medicine and Surgery he specialized in Infectious Diseases at the University of Bologna in 2007. His professional career began at the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic and after various experiences as a medical manager in the wards of the hospitals of Forlì, Pesaro and Cesena assumes the position of the sick hospital in Rimini where in 2018 he becomes director of the company program for the management of infectious risk and responsible use of antibiotics (Spiar) of the Ausl Romagna. In 2019 he was awarded the post of high specialization in antimicrobiotic Stewardship. Over the years, Dr. Biagetti has gained solid clinical and managerial experience in the field of infectious diseases by introducing innovative models of systems for the prevention, control and surveillance of healthcare-related infections. Member of numerous regional working groups, he has collaborated in various projects, training events as well as in the drafting of documents and guidelines of the Regional Health Agency, concerning the infectious risk and the good use of antibiotics. He conceived and implemented the antimicrobial stewardship project called “antibiotic because”, winner of the Research and Innovation Award recognized by Agenas as a safe and effective practice in significantly reducing the inappropriate use of antibiotics. Speaker at over 70 local, national and international scientific events, he has collaborated in numerous clinical studies concerning the use of antiretroviral therapy in patients with HIV infection and patients with acute and chronic liver disease. Member of the Romagnolo Ethics Committee, he was Principal investigator of several studies concerning Sars CoV-2 infection and healthcare-related infections in collaboration with the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) and the regional Health Agency.

Andrea Conti (Director of Dermatology Rimini). Lombard by birth but Modenese by adoption, he graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1992 at the University of Pavia and then specialized in Dermatology and Venereology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. He has twenty years of experience that he gained in the field, in the Dermatology department of the Aou Policlinico di Modena, where he was the referent for the ordinary hospitalization and the activity of the outpatient clinic dedicated to the treatment of psoriasis. Since the time of the specialization school he has dedicated himself to research in the field of skin bioengineering and non-invasive diagnostics in the field of the main inflammatory skin diseases, especially psoriatic pathology, where he boasts considerable and multi-year experience in the treatment of more severe forms with biological drugs. Principal investigator and co-investigator in numerous national and international clinical studies on psoriasis, he was contract lecturer and tutor of medical specialists in training at the specialization school in Dermatology and Venereology of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. He currently collaborates with tutoring and training for postgraduates at the University of Ferrara. Member of the Board of Directors of Sidemast – Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and of the Regional Group for the Definition of the Use of Biological Drugs in Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis in Emilia-Romagna, he participated in over 140 national and international events as a teacher or speaker. He is author of 140 publications and reviewer for important international scientific journals in the dermatological sector. In 2017 he obtained the National Scientific Qualification in the competition sector for Skin Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Diseases of the Digestive System for the functions of second-tier Professor.

Emiliano Gamberini (director of Anesthesia and Reanimation Rimini). Born in Bagnacavallo di Ravenna, he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Bologna where he subsequently obtained the specialization in Anesthesia and Intensive Care. He starts working at the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, home of the Trauma Center, carrying out highly complex activities in the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department. From 2010 to 2019 he was in charge of the simple structure in Cesena called “Intra-hospital Emergency System”, where he then assumed responsibility for the simple ‘Intensive therapy and trauma treatment’ structure relating to the Anesthesia and Resuscitation unit. During his professional career he has carried out an intense clinical and managerial activity, gaining specific skills in the systemic management of polytrauma patients who require intensive and sub-intensive treatments, in the anesthetic and intensive care sector of major surgery, invasive cardiological procedures, neurosurgery and neuroradiology, obstetrics and anesthesia and neonatal and pediatric intensive care. He personally oversaw the introduction of new and sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, actively contributing to the development of extracorporeal circulation techniques and the donation and removal of organs and tissues. He has participated in several projects aimed at establishing systems for the management of in-hospital emergencies, for the quality and humanization of care. He has also carried out contract teaching activities for the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Bologna, is the author and co-author of over 70 publications in the most important international journals in the sector and has been invited as a speaker at numerous national and international conferences on the subject. of the critically ill patient.

Salvatore Tarantini (director of vascular surgery Rimini). Originally from Salento, he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Bologna in 1991 and again in Bologna he obtained a specialization in Vascular Surgery in 1996. After a brief experience at the Vascular Surgery Unit of the Regional Hospital of Aosta, in 1998 he began to work in the Vascular Surgery Department of the Rimini Sick Hospital, first as a medical director and from 2009 with the Qualified Professional position “Vascular Surgery”. In 2020 he was given the temporary role of responsibility for the Rimini complex. With thousands of surgical interventions carried out with traditional techniques and minimally invasive endovascular techniques behind him, in the course of his professional activity, Dr. Tarantini has gained consolidated experience in the diagnosis and treatment of vascular, arterial and venous diseases and their treatment. . In addition to field work, he also dedicates himself to an intense scientific updating activity. He is the author of over fifty publications, nine of which in international journals, and has been a speaker at over 70 scientific congresses. He organized and coordinated 12 conferences and workshops on vascular surgery for the training of family doctors and specialists.

Luca Benedetto Baroni (director of hygiene of food of animal origin Rimini). Rimini, former acting director of the Rimini Animal Food Hygiene Operating Unit since 2020, graduated in Veterinary Medicine at the University of Bologna in 1988; in 2008 he obtained a second specialist degree in health and quality of products of animal origin. From the earliest years he has attended numerous specialized training courses relating to avian pathology and the sanitary and ration control of fishery products. In 2013-2014 he carried out a high-level training course on the management and conservation of cetaceans and sea turtles. In 1991 he began working as a veterinary manager at the Rimini Department of Public Health, holding various positions within the Hygiene of food of animal origin, breeding and zootechnical production unit. From 2010 to 2019 he was responsible for the implementation of control plans in the public and collective catering sector; he subsequently assumed the professional role qualified as “Official control in slaughtering facilities”. From 2006 to 2020 he was the regional referent for problems relating to turtles and cetaceans, with particular reference to their stranding. Over the years, Dr. Baroni has gained consolidated experience in the field dealing with quality, hygienic and nutritional safety of food both through the inspection control required by current regulations and by promoting the training of personnel responsible for the production and distribution of food.