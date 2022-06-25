Who are the 9 children of Mel Gibson (who had three different women)

Throughout a 40-year career in Hollywood, Mel Gibson He has proven to be a leading figure in terms of acting, directing and even producing. But the most personal role that she has fulfilled in life is that of being the father of 9 children that he had with three different women. How much do you know about the fatherly side of the actor?

How many children does Mel Gibson have?

The 66-year-old actor has nine children whose ages range from 4 years to 40. The first seven sons he had them with his ex-wife and dental doctor Robyn Moore (married from 1980 to 2011), the eighth had it with his lover, the Russian singer Oksana Grigoreva (who accused him of domestic violence) and the nineth son with his current partner 34 years younger than him, Rosalind Ross.

Some of Mel’s children followed in her footsteps in terms of acting, others decided to work in entertainment behind the scenes and there are others of which absolutely nothing is known and prefer to keep a low profile.

1) Hannah Gibson

Hannah was born the same year that Mel and Robyn were married, 1980—she is currently 42 years old and six children, making the actor a proud grandfather. She’s a professional makeup artist — she worked on the same film as her dad, What Women Want— and married the musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd in 2006, in addition to being a fan of hula.

2) Edward Gibson

One of Mel Gibson and Robyn’s twins, born in 1982—they have 40 years-. Except that Edward lives a very low-key life and is only known to be the founder of Natural Edgea company that makes furniture from wood imported from the Fiji Islands (where her dad owns property).

3) Christian Gibson

Edward’s twin has a somewhat more open life to the public. He’s camera operator in Hollywood and even worked with his dad on movies like Hicksaw Ridge Y Daddy’s Home 2. In his Instagram profile you will find photos he took after recording in Mexico.

4) William Gibson

The son of 37 years de Mel and Robyn —born in 1985— opted for a life totally away from entertainment and everything that has to do with the entertainment industry. Such is his privacy that there are no photos of him (except this one, which his brother Milo Gibson kindly shared on Instagram).

5) Louie Gibson

The fifth son of the Gibson clan was born in 1988. Louie has 34 years and a distinguished but low-key career as a director, graduating from Chapman University with a BFA in production. His works are Manifest West (where his younger brother performs, Milo) Y Happy Hunting, and has a relationship with the Afghan actress annet Mahendru.

6) Milo Gibson

Milo, from 31 years, was born in November 1990 and before starting an acting career he was electrician. Now he follows the same footsteps as his father, he debuted in Hacksaw Ridge and titles like Hurricane, All the Devil’s Men, Final Destination 6 and his brother’s movie Manifest West.

7)Thomas Gibson

The last child that Robyn and Mel had was Thomas, who was born in 2007. Another relative with a low profile who graduated from university in 2017 – an event that we can see in the subsequent image, which his beloved brother Milo uploaded to networks —.

8) Lucia Gibson

She is the daughter that Mel Gibson had with the Russian singer. Lucia was born in 2009 and is rarely seen in public. The actor and Grigorieva reached an agreement, where she was awarded $750,000, joint legal custody and a house in Sherman Oaks, Calif.until her daughter turned 18.

9) LarsGerard Gibson

Mel Gibson with Rosalind/Getty

Mel Gibson’s youngest son has 5 years, it is a product of his relationship with Rosalind.