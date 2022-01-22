Who are the actors and actresses who have “come out”?

Who are the gay actors and actresses who have come out? We know that celebrities are always in the spotlight and curiosity about their private life is always very strong. Fans would like to know everything about their idols, including their sexual preferences. Often the declaration of homosexuality is a step that celebrities must take to live their relationships peacefully precisely because of the persistent curiosity of paparazzi and fans. Coming out is a kind of liberating act in all circumstances, whether you are famous or not, but for those who are always in the spotlight, maybe a little more.

Today the concern for the rights of the LGBT world is very high, and we are still very far from a society where love choices do not make the news. Coming out is still considered an act of courage, but hopefully there will come a time when declaring that you love someone won’t cause a stir, regardless of gender. So let’s see together who are the international and Italian celebrities who have had the courage to declare themselves gay:

Although it was not a true declaration of his homosexuality, Rock Hudson it forced the entire entertainment world to reflect on homosexual marginalization. He was the first in the world to announce that he contracted AIDS in 1985, the year he died. The discovery of the disease began to break the stereotypes that tied it to the fate of a few marginalized people, and above all to the homosexual world. Since then, many international actors have declared their homosexuality to the world, often with some difficulties even in the workplace.

Rupert Everett came out in 1989. The star has repeatedly said her statement hindered her career. “After I went public with my homosexuality, I didn’t do much in Hollywood and didn’t have a job. I didn’t have a job for ten years, so I went back to Europe. Hollywood is an extremely conservative world pretending to be liberal. “. He was later no longer considered to play straight parts.

Jodie Foster decided to reveal his homosexuality at the 2013 Golden Globes, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award. “As everyone knows I’m single. I hope you are not disappointed that there will be no coming out tonight. I already came out at least a thousand years ago, in the stone age ”. On this occasion he talked about his partner with whom he then married in 2014.

Victor Garber, one of the main players of the Titanic and of Alias, confirmed he was gay in January 2013 when he revealed he is in a relationship with Rainer Andreesen, with whom he has lived in New York since 2000.

Ian McKellen, a highly respected actor known for his incredible portrayals of Gandalf and Magneto, came out in 1998.

The Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in 2017. “I have loved and have had romantic encounters with men all my life and now I have decided to choose to live life as a gay. I want to deal with this honestly and openly.”

Cynthia Nixon, the hugely popular Sex and the City star, said she was a lesbian in 2003 and married her partner in New York in 2012.

Neil Patrick Harris, actor of the hit series How I Met Your Mother, made her relationship with actor David Burtka public in November 2006. Both have been together since 2004, married in Italy in 2014, and are the parents of twins.

Not just cinema. The most famous coming out in the world of international music: Among the most famous we remember Elton John, who said he felt “okay to call himself homosexual” in 1988, after the separation from his wife Renate Blauel. John has been in a relationship with Canadian director David Furnish since 1993. They both married in 2005, moved in 2014 and have two children.

Ricky Martin declared his homosexuality in 2008 in a post on Twitter and on his official website: “I’m gay and I’m proud of it.”

Sam Smith He came out in 2014 stating that many of the songs written early in his career are about unrequited love.

In short, there are many actors and celebrities who have come out over the years, but it is still very difficult to declare one’s homosexuality in the Hollywood environment: Kate Winslet in an interview with the Sunday Times denounces the retrograde mentality of the film industry, asserting that homosexual actors in Hollywood are forced to hide their sexuality for fear that they will stop working or have only gay roles. According to the actress, Hollywood’s prejudices are heavier for men, because the film industry still believes that a gay cannot play straight roles. For Winslet, these are terms that should be considered “Almost illegal. One cannot believe how widespread the prejudice is. But it cannot be reduced to the question of gay actors who can only play gay roles. Because the actors, in some cases, choose not to come out for personal reasons. And it doesn’t have to be anyone’s business ”.

Italian actors and VIPs who have come out. Even in Italy there are many famous people who have openly declared their homosexuality: Gianna Nannini she declared herself in 2017, in her autobiography “F ** my”. The singer lives with his partner Carla and daughter Penelope in London: “There are no laws in Italy that guarantee me what would happen to Penelope if I went to heaven. So I’m going to England, where I am respected in my human rights as a mother ”.

Also Tiziano Ferro came out in 2010 with his autobiography, “Thirty years and a chat with dad”.

Rosalinda Celentano in 2013 he declared his homosexuality to his parents.

In 2020, al Big Brother Vip, Gabriel Garko has come out confiding in his ex-girlfriend Adua Del Vesco and confessing that he has been with Riccardo for eleven years.

Leo Gullotta she came out on a weekly magazine in 1995 revealing that she understood her sexual orientation at the age of 30.

Enzo Miccio he has never hidden his homosexuality and talks about it with serenity, even if he is very reserved and does not like to talk about his relationship with his partner Riccardo.

Pierluigi Diaco he is happily married to fellow journalist Alessio Orsinghera. In an interview with “Non Disturbare” on Rai Uno, he stated that he and her husband would like to adopt a child, if Italian law allows.