Who are the candidates for the presidency of the European Parliament

AGI – On Tuesday 18 January, MEPs, meeting in plenary session (in hybrid format due to the pandemic), will elect the new president of the European Parliament who will lead the hemicycle for the second half of the legislature, until 2024.

The election will then be chaired by a vice president, determined in the order of precedence. Nominations for the office of president can be presented by a political group or a group of deputies who reach the so-called low threshold, i.e. one twentieth of the deputies (or 36 of the 705 deputies when all seats are filled). The president is elected by an absolute majority of valid votes cast by secret ballot, ie 50% plus one.

Due to the pandemic, MEPs will vote remotely. The deadline for submitting candidates to the first ballot is Monday at 5pm. Candidates can be proposed or withdrawn before each voting round. Candidates will make a short presentation on Tuesday morning at 9am, immediately before the first round of voting, which will take place between 9.30am and 10.15am, with the result being announced at 11am.

If the first round of voting does not award a winner, the same or other candidates may be nominated for a second and third round, under the same conditions as the previous ones. If no one is elected in the third round, the two candidates with the most votes in the third round proceed to a fourth and final vote. At the end of the fourth voting, the candidate who obtained the highest number of votes will be elected. The newly elected president can deliver a keynote address before presiding over the election of the remaining members of the Bureau of Parliament.

All elected positions in Parliament (president, vice-presidents, quaestors, presidents and vice-presidents of committees and delegations) are renewed every two and a half years – at the beginning and in the middle of the five-year term.

To date, four MEPs have announced their candidacy for the presidency of the European Parliament: Roberta Metsola (Ppe, Malta), Alice Bah Kuhnke (Verdi / Ale, Sweden), Kosma Zlotowski (Ecr, Poland) and Sira Rego (La Sinistra, Spain).

Roberta metsola – Ppe

Maltese lawyer, 43 (due to turn 18 January), specializes in Community law. She worked as a legal and judicial cooperation officer within the Permanent Representation of Malta to the EU. she was the first Maltese to become Vice President of the European Parliament. Following the death of David Sassoli, which took place on 11 January last, he holds the position of interim president.

She has been in politics from an early age: she was a member of the youth group of the Maltese Nationalist Party and of the European democrat students, a youth movement of the European People’s Party, of which she was also general secretary. She was unsuccessful candidate in the 2004 and 2009 European elections. In 2013 she took the seat of Simon Busuttil, who resigned after being elected to the Maltese Parliament.

In the European elections of 2014 and 2019 she was re-elected, resulting in both cases the most voted of her party. he is married to a Finnish (a language he speaks fluently in addition to Italian) and has four children.

Alice Bah Kuhnke – Greens / Ale

51-year-old Swedish, daughter of a Gambian father and Swedish mother. In the late 1980s she was one of the best sprinters in the country, specializing in the two hundred meters. In the nineties he conducted several television programs. His commitment to politics emerged in 1994 with his activism for the referendum for Sweden’s accession to the EU. In 2014 she was appointed Minister of Culture and Democracy in the government. In addition to his role in the government, since 2016 he has represented the Green Party in the European green formation.

In 2019, she stepped down as minister to lead her party’s list in the European elections. In parliament, she has since been vice-president of the Greens-European Free Alliance (Greens / Ale) group, under the leadership of co-presidents Ska Keller and Philippe Lamberts. she is married to actor and singer Johannes Bah Kuhnke, with whom she has three daughters.

Kosma Zlotowski – Ecr

Polish, 58, before becoming a MEP he was mayor of the city of Bydgoszcz, a member of the two chambers of the Warsaw parliament. Before the election to the European Parliament in 2019 he had tried, unsuccessfully, already in 2004. he was elected with the Pis (Law and Justice) in 2014 and was confirmed in 2019. Journalist, he has a degree in Polish philology and a master’s in Business Administration from the Dominican University of Chicago. he is married with two children.

Sira Rego – The Left Gue

Spanish politician, 49, affiliated with the Spanish Communist Party. was elected to the European Parliament in 2019