Who are the candidates to lead Chivas?







JUAN ANTONIO DAVALOS

PHOTO: ISAAC ORTIZ | MEXSPORT

The directive of Chivas It is already analyzing candidates after the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño from the Tapatio helm, although it is not known if he will take the reins for what remainder of Closing 2022.

LThe list is headed by Matías Almeydacurrent strategist for the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer.

Almeyda directed the Flock from the Apertura 2015 to the Clausura 2018. He won five titles: one in the League, two in the Cup, one Super Cup and on one occasion he was crowned in the Concacaf Champions League.

Another option is Antonio Mohamedwho already worked with Ricardo Peláez when they were both in America.

The “Turco” recently achieved with Atlético Mineiro in the Brazilian Super Cup. The Argentine was monarch in Liga MX with Tijuana, América and the Rayados de Monterrey. It also has two Cup titles and on two occasions its teams finished as overall leaders.

In the facilities of Verde Valle The name of Gabriel Heinze appeared, little known in Mexican football. The former soccer player has managed Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juiors, Vélez Sarsfield and the Atlanta United from MLS.

Another couple of options are Juan Carlos Osorio, who led the Mexican team. The Colombian was recently left out of América de Cali due to poor results.

In addition to Rubén Omar Romano, an old acquaintance in Mexican soccer. The last team he managed the Argentine went to Atlas in the Clausura 2018 but was ceased after nine dates.

