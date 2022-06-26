who are the children of the greatest singer in the world?

On June 21, Beyoncé gave birth her new baby “Break my soul”, the first single from his next “Act 1: RENAISSANCE” which will be released on June 29th. This will be Queen B’s seventh studio album, since “Lemonade” in 2016. In the meantime, the interpreter of “Crazy In Love” had nevertheless thrown two major projects: “Homecoming: The Live Album”, consisting of live performances by the artist, and “The Lion King: The Gift”, a compilation of titles inspired by “The Lion King” for which she signed the soundtrack.

The world’s greatest singer’s musical family is growing this summer, a chance to talk about her own family, which she built with her rapper husband Jay-Y. Together for a long time since they met in the 90s before getting married in 2008, they had three children. The youngest of the trio is called Blue Ivy, she’s 10. And today, we compare her so much to Rihanna, since her remarkable outing with girlfriends at an Olivia Rodrigo concert. “I literally thought it was Rihanna”, “Blue ivy? I thought it was rihanna huh”, “I didn’t understand why they were talking about Blue Ivy when I saw Rihanna… Then I realized that …Rihanna is not in this photo”, could we read on Twitter in reaction to the stolen photos. Only to her mother, of course, when she attended a basketball game with her father on June 13. Leather jacket, hoop earrings, transparent gloss… Blue Ivy already has everything from her mother.

It is the eldest of Rumi and Sir, twins 5-year-olds whose appearances on social networks or in the media are very rare. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so we chose this name for our daughter. And for Sir (“sir” in English), it was like ‘fat, he entered by the front door, he takes care of himself, like a good man’, he arrived directly as Sir Carter”Jay-Z said of the choice of first names during an interview with Rap Radar in 2017.

