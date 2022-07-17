Who are the couples of The Umbrella Academy in real life

The Umbrella Academy returned to the streaming service Netflix after two years and its season 3 was once again a rage among subscribers, making it the most watched series in the world right now, surpassing stranger things Y Peaky Blinders. In this new installment, the main actors return, but they will be joined by the members who play the Sparrow Academy, who are already giving fans a lot to talk about. If you want to know more about the sentimental life of the cast, then we bring you the cases of some of them and how they are currently. Review the list!

+Couples of The Umbrella Academy in real life

-Justin Cornwell

The American actor, born in 1988, plays Marcus, a member of the Sparrow Academy, in the series. He is the number one who keeps his family together and has great strength as his rivals. As it has been revealed, he is currently single and data on former partners is unknown.

-Genesis Rodriguez

The actress, daughter of the legendary Venezuelan singer José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez, joined the cast by playing Sloane, number 5. She is a dreamer, a romantic, and says she feels a higher calling to explore the world. Like her previously mentioned colleague, she is single.

– Justin H.Min

The actor came to the show as Ben, the late brother of Diego Hargreeves. He appears as a ghost that only Klaus can see due to his ability to speak to the dead. In fiction he is not in a relationship with anyone and in real life his current sentimental status is unknown, since he is a reserved person.

– Ritu Arya and David Castaneda

The actress who plays Lila Pitts and the actor who plays Diego Hargreeves are the ones who most attract the attention of fans. It is believed that the colleagues in the series are currently in a relationship, since they have been seen together outside the recording set, but both have never referred to this and are officially single.

-Colm Feore

The Canadian actor and writer is part of the comics adaptation as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, explorer, eccentric billionaire, interdimensional being, and head of the Umbrella Academy. In 1983 he married Sidonie Boll, but they decided to separate after eleven years of marriage. Since 1994, he has been in a married relationship with Donna Feore, with whom he has two children.

-Robert Sheehan

The interpreter of the eccentric Klaus, a character who has the ability to see the dead, falls in love with Dave’s fiction. In real life, he met actress Sofia Boutella on a movie set, with whom he dated for four years, but in 2018 they broke up and he has been single ever since.

– Emmy Raver-Lampman

In the show, the actress plays Allison, who can influence people’s behavior by whispering a certain phrase to them. She and Luther have felt something special, but in the second installment she decides to marry someone else in the 1960s. Off camera, she has had an affair with Daveed Diggs for 5 years after they met in the play Hamilton.

-Aidan Gallagher

The 18-year-old actor plays Number Five, who is inside his 13-year-old body despite being 50. He is currently single, but in 2017 he was with actress Hannah McCloud for six months, although he was also linked to Madisyn Shipman. and Jessica Belkin.

-Tom Hopper

The actor who is in charge of interpreting Luther maintains an affair within the program with Allison, but later appears as single. In real life, he has been happily married since 2014 to his wife Laura Higgins, who is also an actress and with whom he has two children.

-Elliot Page

In the second season, the actor’s character, Viktor, emanates from Sissy and they have plans to elope, though the plans are foiled. As is known, Elliot was married to his fellow choreographer, Emma Portner, but in 2021 they announced his separation after three years of marriage and he currently enjoys being single.