Who are the directors, actors and actresses who have won the most Oscars in history?

(CNN Spanish) — The Oscars are less than a week away. On March 27 we will be able to see the 94th delivery of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards.

In this year’s edition, The Power of the Dogstarring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the list with 12 nominations.

Meanwhile, actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of West Side Story, got a nomination as a supporting actress. DeBose, who has already won a Golden Globe for her character, took over the role Rita Moreno played in the original 1961 version of the film. Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno won an Oscar for her portrayal of Ella as Anita de Ella in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award. Moreno also appears in the updated version of the film in the role of Valentina.

Among so many nominees each year for the Oscars, a question always arises: who are the top winners? If this is your case, don’t worry. Right here we solve the doubt.

People with the most Oscars for best director

According to IMDb, the top winner of this distinction at the Oscars is John Fordwho he won it four times for the following movies: The Informer (1936), The Grapes of Wrath (1941), How Green Was My Valley (1942), The Quiet Man (1953).

After Ford, two directors have won the Oscar for best director three times:

Frank Capra: It Happened One Night (1935), Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1937), You Can’t Take It With You (1939).

William Wyler: Mrs Miniver (1943), The Best Years of Our Lives (1947), Ben Hur (1960).

More Oscars for Best Actress

Katharine Hepburn She is the one who has won the most Oscars for best actress, with a total of four. The films where she earned these distinctions were Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968), and On Golden Pond (1981), according to IMDb.

Just one step down Frances McDormand with three awards for best actress: in Fargo (nineteen ninety six), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) and Nomadland (2020).

Also, a special mention to Janet Gaynorwho in 1929 was the first actress to receive this award, and did so thanks to her work in three films: Seventh Heaven, Street Angel and Sunrise.

Now the awards for best supporting actress

two actresses lead this category with two awards each: Shelley Wintersfor his work on The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) and in A Patch of Blue (1965); and Diane Wiestfor his performance in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and in Bullets Over Broadway (1994).

Special mentions need to be made to meryl streep already ingrid bergman. Although both won an award for best supporting actress (Streep for her work in Kramer vs. Kramer in 1979 and Bergman by Murder on the Orient Express in 1974), each won two Oscars for best actress: Bergman in the films Gaslight (1944) and Anastasia (1956); and Streep in Sophie’s Choice (1982) and Iron Lady (2011), according to IMDb.

Meryl Streep is the actress with the most nominations in history: 21 in total.

More Oscars for Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis He is the only person who has three Oscars for best actor. He got them for his work in the following movies: My Left Foot (1989) in the role of Christy Brown, There Will Be Blood (2007) as Daniel Plainview and in Lincoln (2012) playing Abraham Lincoln.

The actors who have two of these accolades They are Fredric March, Spencer Tracy, Gary Cooper, Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks and Sean Penn.

Now the awards for best supporting actor

This distinction is headed Walter Brennan with three statuettes: for his work in Come and Get It (1936), Kentucky (1938) and The Westerner (1940), notes IMDb.

With two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor, we also have Anthony Quinn, Peter Ustinov, Melvyn Douglas, Jason Robards, Michael Caine, Christoph Waltz and Mahershala Ali.

A special mention to Jack Nickolsonwho won this award once (for his performance in Terms of Endearment), an achievement that joins his two Oscars for best actor.