Who are the eight jurors of the Cannes Film Festival?

-Rebecca Hall

Alternating filming between the United Kingdom and the United States, her two homelands, Rebecca Hall recently took her first steps as a director with “Clair Obscur”, presented at the Sundance Festival in 2021. The Anglo-American actress, 40 years, toured with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg or Woody Allen for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, a role which had earned him a nomination for the Golden Globes.

– Deepika Padukone

In 2018, Time magazine ranked this Indian woman among the 100 most influential people in the world. Huge star in her country, she exported herself with “xXx: Reactivated”, blockbuster where she plays the main female role alongside the muscular Vin Diesel. This 36-year-old actress, also a producer, also created the Live Love Laugh Foundation, a body aimed at raising awareness of mental illness.

– Noomi Rapace

It was in the leather and studded outfit of the punk girl in “Millenium”, an adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s best-sellers, that this Swede burst onto the screen in 2009. Then came the big-budget films in front of Guy’s lens Ritchie (“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”, 2011) or Ridley Scott (“Prometheus”, 2012). She will also be chosen by demanding filmmakers like Brian De Palma (“Passion”, 2013). At 42, she will soon play opposite Matthias Schoenaerts in Studiocanal’s “Django” series.

– Jasmine Trinca

The Italian knows Cannes well, where she was awarded the prize for best female performance in 2017 for her role in “Fortunata” by Sergio Castellitto. She made her debut under the direction of Nanni Moretti in “La chambre du fils”, Palme d’or 2001. The actress has since returned to the Croisette several times. At 41, she has just completed her first feature film, “Marcel!” which will be screened at a special screening.

– Asghar Farhadi

Iranian director, producer and screenwriter, Asghar Farhadi, 50, was consecrated in 2011 with “A Separation”, chronicle of a divorce rewarded by the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film – a first for a filmmaker Iranian -, the César for best foreign film and the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. His latest film, “A Hero”, won the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

– Ladj Ly

French director, screenwriter, actor and producer, Ladj Ly, 44, was awarded the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for his feature film “Les Miserables”. Nominated for the Oscar for best film, this box office success was also distinguished in France by the Césars. Currently working on writing his second feature film, the filmmaker is also the founder of the Kourtrajmé film school, located in Montfermeil, Marseille, Dakar and Madrid.

-Jeff Nichols

American director and screenwriter, Jeff Nichols, 43, was revealed in 2007 at the Berlin Film Festival with “Shotgun Stories”. In 2011, Jeff Nichols won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize with “Take Shelter”, a psychological thriller. In 2016, back in competition at Cannes, Jeff Nichols presents “Loving”, the story of a biracial couple. The film is rewarded with the Golden Globe for best actor awarded to Joel Edgerton.

-Joachim Trier

Norwegian director and screenwriter, Joachim Trier, 48, has been awarded numerous prizes since his first feature film, “New Deal” in 2006. Five years later, “Oslo, August 31” is presented at Cannes, in the selection In some perspective. “Julie (in 12 chapters)”, offered her a new selection in competition at Cannes last year. The performance of her compatriot, actress Renate Reinsve, was rewarded with the prize for female interpretation.