Who are the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives?

(CNN Spanish) — The news of the arrest of Rafael Caro Quintero, wanted for drug trafficking charges, by the Mexican Navy, highlights the search for the most persecuted fugitives by the FBI in the United States. Caro Quintero was one of them.

The Mexican drug lord was the member of the most wanted fugitive list with the highest reward. Who are America’s other most wanted fugitives? The list shows a strong presence of people of Hispanic origin, and the common denominator is that they are wanted for murder.

Jason Derek Brown

Jason Derek Brown is wanted for murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona. In November 2004, Brown allegedly shot and killed an armored car guard outside a movie theater and then fled with the money, the FBI says.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$200,000.

Ruja Ignatova

Ruja Ignatova is wanted by the FBI for her alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud scheme. Since about 2014, Ignatova and others are alleged to have defrauded investors around the world of billions of dollars.

A citizen of Germany, dubbed the “crypto queen,” Ignatova is accused of defrauding investors of $4 billion by selling a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin, Reuters reports.

Ruja Ignatova, also known as “Cryptoqueen” (cryptoqueen, or queen of cryptos), was indicted in 2019 on eight counts including wire fraud and financial fraud for running the Bulgaria-based company OneCoin Ltd as a pyramid scheme. Prosecutors say the company offered commissions to members to entice others to buy worthless cryptocurrency.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$100,000.

Arnold Jimenez

Arnoldo Jimenez is wanted for allegedly killing his wife on May 12, 2012, the day after their wedding, according to the FBI. He allegedly stabbed his wife to death in his black 2006 Maserati four-door and then dragged her body into the bathtub of her apartment in Burbank, Illinois.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$100,000.

alexis flowers

Alexis Flores is wanted for his alleged role in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the FBI says. The girl was reported missing in late July 2000 and was later found strangled in a nearby apartment in early August 2000.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$100,000.

Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez

José Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernández, known as “El Gato,” is wanted by the FBI for allegedly leading people to track down and murder a man in Southlake, Texas. He is being offered a reward of up to a million dollars for information leading to his arrest.

Reward for information leading to his capture: $1 million.

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias is the suspected leader of MS-13 in Honduras, the FBI says. He is charged in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to extort money, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession and conspiracy to possess machine guns. Archaga Carias is allegedly responsible for supporting multi-ton shipments of cocaine through Honduras to the United States and for ordering and participating in the murders of rival gang members and others associated with MS-13.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$100,000.

Rafael Caro Quintero

Rafael Caro Quintero, considered the “narco of drug traffickers” and who had been a fugitive since 2013, was arrested this Friday by the Mexican Navy.

Caro Quintero, born in 1952, founded the now-disintegrated Guadalajara Cartel with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and other drug traffickers in the 1970s and was allegedly responsible for growing, shipping and distributing large amounts of marijuana in Mexico, according to the State Department. from USA

Reward for information leading to his capture: $20 million.

Eugène Palmer

The FBI is looking for Eugene Palmer for allegedly shooting and killing his daughter-in-law on September 24, 2012 in Stony Point, New York.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$100,000.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is wanted by the FBI for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland on April 12, 2015.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$100,000.

Alexander Rosales Castillo

Alejandro Rosales Castillo is wanted by authorities for his alleged involvement in the murder of a co-worker in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016. The vehicle of the victim, a woman, was located at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona. , on August 15, 2016. On August 17, 2016, the victim’s body was located in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, North Carolina with a gunshot wound to the head.

Reward for information leading to his capture: up to US$100,000.