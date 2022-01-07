Who are the first billionaires in the NFT industry

2021 registered a boom of the sector of cryptocurrencies and of NFT, certified by a volume of investments exceeding the total of the last 10 years.

In particular, the market for Non-fungible token has seen its turnover grow exponentially in the last year, affecting multiple sectors globally, including art, sport, the music and, more recently, luxury too.

A growing trend that seems ready to confirm itself also in 2022. The beginning of the new year has in fact led to a result that attests the importance of the sector: for the first time the milestone of 1 billion dollars of personal assets thanks to NFT.

That’s who i am first billionaires of the industry, and how they managed to achieve 2.2 billion dollars of wealth each, as estimated by Forbes.

Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah: the first billionaires in the NFT sector

Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah are the two co-founders of blockchain startup OpenSea, a company born in 2017 and among the first player absolutely of the NFT sector.

As you can read on the company profile, the platform, through a model peer to peer, allows users to create, buy and sell any product based on this technology on the market.

For every transaction made through this system, OpenSea collects one commission of 2.5% of the total amount.

In March 2020, the US company could count on a transaction volume of 1.1 million dollars per month, equal to 28 thousand dollars of revenue. A little more than a year later, or in July 2021, the operations reached a value of 350 million dollars.

Even more impressive is the observed increase inAugust 2021, when the transactions hit high $ 3.4 billion, that is, tenfolding the turnover from one month to the next, and guaranteeing a collection deriving from the commissions of 85 million dollars.

How much is OpenSea worth?

Such high numbers have not escaped large international investors. As a result, on January 4th, they were collected 300 million dollars in a single session of Series C financing.

In this way, it has come to one market valuation from OpenSea from 13.3 billion dollars, after that, only in July 2021, on the occasion of the last round of financing, the acquired value was 1.5 billion dollars.

Since the two founders can both count on a share of the 18.5% of the company, either Devin Finzer that Alex Atallah, thanks to their corporate holdings, they have seen their personal assets exceed 2 billion dollars.