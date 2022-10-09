Who are the Guatemalan drug traffickers linked to “Tony” Hernández and “El Chapo” Guzmán who pleaded guilty in the US?

The declaration of the two cousins ​​​​occurred after several months of negotiations with the US justice, since initially they had declared themselves innocent .

Guatemalan cousins ​​Ronald Enrique Salguero Portillo and Otto René Salguero Morales pleaded guilty to drug trafficking this Thursday, October 6, before Judge Kevin Castelen, in New York, United States informed judicial sources of that country.

They had been delivered on June 15, 2020 to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA, in English), given that they were charged with the crimes of cocaine trafficking and useas well as transportation and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

In addition, they would have worked for the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, and would have conspired, along with two other people from Mexico, with the Honduran drug trafficker Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, who was convicted of drug trafficking charges in New York.

“Tony” Hernández is the brother of the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, who was extradited to the US on April 21, 2022.

According to the DEA investigation, the two Guatemalans conspired with Hernández, Guzmán and other drug traffickers. to import large amounts of cocaine into the United States.

The cocaine was sent to Honduras, according to the bulletin, through air or sea transport. and was transferred, generally from Colombia and Venezuela.

“These defendants conspired with the corrupt Honduran officials who bribed to facilitate the importation into the United States of large quantities of cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel,” explained Manhattan federal prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berma on December 17, 2019, when they charged the two Guatemalans.

The accusation indicates that, in order not to obstruct the passage of drugs through Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, the defendants and others named They bribed different public officials with payments, including former president Juan Orlando Hernández.

One of the witnesses who identified the two Guatemalan cousins ​​indicated that they were part of a meeting that was organized in 2013 in El Paraíso, Honduras. In this meeting “El Chapo” would have given US$1 million in cash, that would supposedly serve to support the electoral campaign of Orlando Hernández.

Finca Los Cocos

Otto René Salguero is also accused of being linked to the massacre that occurred at the Los Cocos farm, Peten, in May 2011.

According to the information, 27 day laborers they were riddled with bullets on a farm owned by Salguero. It is even mentioned that the perpetrators left a message to the Guatemalan written in blood on one of the walls.

The authorities would have attributed the fact with a alleged turf war and revenge against Salguero.