Who are the handsome actors who accompany Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame thanks to Netflix. The young actress put herself in the shoes of Eleven, one of the main characters of stranger things. This popular series opened the doors to other projects, one of them being Enola Holmes.

Again from the hand of the streaming service, the British actress had the opportunity to surprise her fans. In this way, she was in charge of bringing to life the novel written by Nancy Springer and she put herself in the shoes of Enola, a young girl who embarks on the search for her mother accompanied by her brothers.

Millie Bobby Brown will bring the character back to life in Enola Holmes 2.

Enola Holmes’ gallants: We tell you all about them!

henry cavill

One of the most acclaimed actors of recent years. The British actor carried out different projects during his career, but his greatest success was Superman. In 2013 he joined the DC Comics Universebecause he starred in the film The man of steel. In addition to starring in other films related to this franchise, he also excelled in projects such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018).

in the world of Netflixthe interpreter stars in the series The Witcher, which is based on the famous video games of the same name. There she puts herself in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, a character that earned her critical acclaim. With respect to Enola Holmesis in charge of giving life to the iconic Sherlock Holmes.

Henry Cavill, the actor who gives life to Superman and Geralt of Rivia.

Undoubtedly, Henry is one of the most coveted leading men by the audience. With his well-muscled body and blue eyes, the Briton stole the sighs of fans and Hollywood stars alike. Currently, he is in a relationship with Natalie Vicuso.

Sam Claflin

Millie Bobby Brown is also accompanied by Samwho plays Mycroft Holmes in the film Netflix. The actor won many fans because of his beauty, but mainly because of his incredible talent. In recent years, he had the opportunity to play literary characters that are very loved by the audience.

Sam Claflin was also in Peaky Blinders.

He was present at the second installment of The Hunger Games, where he put himself in the shoes of the unforgettable Finnick Odair. She also starred in the movie me before you beside Emilia Clarkeand the film Love, Rosie beside Lily Collins.

louis partridge

Lastly, we cannot forget another of the gallants of Enola Holmes. In the movie of Netflix, the actor put himself in the shoes of Lord Tewksbury. It is the love interest of the protagonist, for which she shared several scenes with her partner Millie Bobby Brown. It should be noted that this role made the young man’s fame increase in recent times.

The actor plays Lord Tewksbury in Enola Holmes.

The Briton is 19 years old and in his spare time he enjoys playing the piano. His last job was Pistolan original series of Hulu based on the popular band Sex Pistols. There he is in charge of giving life to Sid Vicious, the main character.

