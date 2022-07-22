Who are the highest paid actors and actresses in 2022? Here is the ranking

Which stars are going or got the biggest paychecks for a movie this year? This is the question answered by the media variety this week. Using different sources, the magazine’s journalists were able to establish a ranking. Thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise takes first place! The film surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office. A record that the actor had never reached before. He should thus earn more than 100 million dollars, including his percentage of the receipts as a producer. He seems to have done well to agree to resume his mythical role thirty years later…

In second place is Will Smith, who earned $35 million for his role in Emancipation scheduled for Apple TV+ for 2023. Contrary to what one might think, its place in the rankings is not due to its recent slap that made the buzz, but to its cachet initially planned. For third place, two very famous actors tied: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. They each got $30 million for their respective roles in a Formula 1-related drama (the movie is yet to be titled) and Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese. These two films will also be released soon on Apple TV+. Streaming platforms have a lot to worry about…

Also to discover: Photos: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look unrecognizable as Barbie and Ken!

Here are the Top 10 actors and actresses who will earn the most money in 2022