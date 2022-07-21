Who are the highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood in 2022?

variety has just revealed the top actors and actresses who will earn the most money in 2022. One thing is certain, everyone does not have to worry about their purchasing power… If the year is not not yet completed, a great winner is emerging: Tom Cruise. In this list dominated head and shoulders by men, Margot Robbie is the actress who is doing the best…

Tom Cruise on top

The actor, who has just celebrated his 60th birthday, finds himself at the top thanks to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Unexpected! The film surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, a major first for Tom. He had never achieved such a score during his long and brilliant career and this (deserved) triumph surprised more than one. Well inspired to resume his role as a daredevil air pilot (thirty and a few years later…), Tom Cruise should earn more than 100 million dollars. It must be said that in addition to his “fixed” salary ($13 million), he benefits from his status as a producer and has negotiated a large percentage of the receipts.

“I would never bet against Tom Cruisea studio executive told variety. Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.” Dwayne Johnsonprecisely, finds himself fifth in this ranking: he received 22.5 million dollars to play Black Adam, the enemy of Shazam in the DC Comics universe.

Will Smith in ambush

Tom Cruise’s dolphin is Will Smith. Who is in fact the biggest salary of the year (and it was signed long before the case of the slap…)! He pocketed $35 million to star in Emancipation, by Antoine Fuqua. This drama inspired by true events (the story of a slave who, in the middle of the Civil War, and after having escaped death, will join the army of the Union) is intended for Apple TV+.

On the third step of the podium, we find brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio with $30 million each. The first for his next role in a drama on the background of Formula 1 for the moment untitled, the second for Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorsese. These two films are expected on AppleTV+.

Margot Robbie, first woman in the ranking

The rest of the list:

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell (Spirited), Chris Hemsworth (Tyler Rake 2), Vin Diesel (Fast X), Tom Hardy (Venom 3), Joaquin Phoenix (joker 2), Denzel Washington (Equalizer 3): $20 million

Jason Momoa (Aquaman 2), Eddie Murphy (The Beverly Hills Cop 4): $15 million

Chris Pine ( star trek ): $13 million

Steve Carell (Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru), Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (Barbie): $12.5 million

(Enola Holmes 2): $10 million

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka): $9 million

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Daniel Kaluuya (Boop): $4 million

Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends): $3.5 million

Anya-Taylor Joy (Furiosa): $1.8 million

Find all the news of people here.