Who are the highest paid actors in Hollywood in 2022

In the new list that brings together the highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood, NME announced that the first 10 places are occupied by male artists.

Actor Tom Cruise ranked first with the movie Top Gun: Maverickwhere his total earnings were $100 million.

Coming in at number two is Will Smith with the Antoine Fuqua-directed thriller Emancipation, which reportedly will net the actor $35 million. Next up is Leonardo DiCaprio with $30 million for Martin Scorsese’s next film, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Other top 10 spots include Dwayne Johnson for his role in Black Adam with $22.5 million; Will Ferrell for Spirited with 20 million dollars and Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Joker with 20 million dollars.

According to the list shared by NME, Margot Robbie is currently the highest paid woman in Hollywood. She stands to earn $12.5 million for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, placing her in 16th place.

Robbie is followed by Millie Bobby Brown with the movie Enola Holmes 2, which earned her $10 million, while Emily Blunt will earn $4 million with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer.

