Who are the highest paid Hollywood stars of 2022 – The Urban Planet | UPR

American entertainment magazine Variety published in the last few hours ranking of Hollywood movie stars with the best salaries so far in 2022, with Tom Cruise at the helm, after his successful year with the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

In addition, the publication explained the context of the great salaries that stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Margot Robbie and even Anya Taylor-Joy.

In the particular case of Cruise, It is estimated that he will receive 100 million dollars for the success of the sequel to “Top Gun”, whose first film had been released in 1986.

According to data accessed by the magazine, the 60-year-old actor’s contract already established that he would take, in addition to his salary, a percentage of box office earnings, even before the studios Skydance and Paramount Pictures covered the production and publicity expenses. In this sense, it was argued that companies access these clauses when they hire interpreters who consider that they are “capable of filling movie theaters”.

Jason Momoafor its part, signed a special contract for “Aquaman”: After the film surpassed 1.1 billion dollars in 2018 and he was proposed to make the sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, the agreement stipulated that he should be paid double for the new production. In this way, Momoa will charge 15 million dollars for the film that will be released in 2023.

Something similar agreed the Oscar winner, Joaquin Phoenix, for “The Joker“, but in his case, he will receive three times more than his starting salary, which he spent from $4.5 million to $20 million for the sequel to Batman’s archenemy.

In streaming they also pay good salaries

New streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max or Disney+They also write big checks to ensure the best performances or adjust salaries depending on the type of project and director.

Among the most recent cases are those of Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, who will take 35 million and 30 million dollars respectively for the films “Emancipation” and ‘”Killers of the Flower Moon”, both on Apple TV +.

For its part, Netflix Chris Hemsworth’s salary increased to 20 million dollars for the sequel to “Tyler Rake” and the Millie Bobby Brown at 10 million for the second “Enola Holmes” movie.

The companies agree to pay these wealthy contracts to avoid the problems that, for example, Disney had with Scarlett Johansson, after “Black Widow” went from the big screen to streaming services, and the actress did not receive compensation for those ” lost tickets.

The key: “Back-end compensations”

This device of the stars to get big salaries is included within the “Back-end offsets”: the artists begin to receive bonuses and compensation when the box office exceeds the costs of distribution and production.

In this way, the world of streaming already pays those bonuses in advance, so that later there are no claims. However, if the stars claim a percentage, the new clauses estimate that the bonuses will also be subject to the films being released on time and within budget.

The salaries of the highest paid stars in Hollywood

Tom Cruise: $100 million for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Will Smith: $35 million for ‘Emancipation’ Leonardo DiCaprio: $30 million for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Brad Pitt: 30 million dollars for the new film by Joseph Kosinski about Formula 1 Dwayne Johnson: $22.5 million for ‘Black Adam’ Will Ferrell: $20 million for ‘Spirited’ Chris Hemsworth: $20 million for ‘Tyler Rake 2’ Vin Diesel: $20 million for ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Tom Hardy: $20 million for ‘Venom 3’ Joaquin Phoenix: $20 million for ‘Joker’ Ryan Reynolds: $20 million for ‘Spirited’ Denzel Washington: $20 million for ‘The Equalizer 3’ Jason Momoa: $15 million for ‘Aquaman and the Peridod Kingdom’ Eddie Murphy: 15 million dollars for ‘Super detective in Hollywood 4’ Chris Pine: $13 million for the new ‘Star Trek’ Steve Carell: $12.5 million for ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Margot Robbie: $12.5 million for ‘Barbie’ Ryan Gosling: $12.5 million for ‘Barbie’ Millie Bobby Brown: $10 million for ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Timothée Chalamet: $9 million for ‘Wonka’ Emily Blunt: $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’ Robert Donwey Jr.: $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’ Matt Damon: $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’ Daniel Kaluuya: $4 million for ‘NOP’ Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 million for ‘Halloween Ends’ Anya Taylor-Joy: $1.8 million for ‘Furiosa’

Source: GO News