who are the highest paid influencers in the world

The end of the year brings with it not only the holidays but also the budgets: here is the start of the rankings. Even this year the “Instagram Rich List 2021” from HopperHQ, which ranks the celebrities from around the world who earn the most thanks to the platform. In the Top 10 no Italian, but also this year women dominate the ranking, accounting for about 56% of the 100 highest paid influencers.

READ ALSO> Samira Lui: who is the ‘Professor’ of “L’Eredità”?

On the podium we find CR7, or Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed person in the world, with 335 million followers, second exclusively to the official Instagram account which has about 400 million followers. The champion, after his farewell to the white and black team, surpassed both Dwayne Johnson that Kylie Jenner, climbing 2 positions compared to last year, triumphing at the top of the standings. In the list of the top 10 in the ranking that we report below, it will be accompanied by the name of the influencer, the dollar revenue he receives for each post he publishes:

– Cristiano Ronaldo $ 1,604,000;

– Dwayne Johnson $ 1,523,000;

– Ariana Grande $ 1,510,000;

– Kylie Jenner $ 1,494,000;

– Selena Gomez $ 1,468,000;

– Kim Kardashian $ 1,419,000;

– Lionel Messi $ 1,169,000;

– Beyonce $ 1,147,000;

– Justin Bieber $ 1,112,000;

– Kendall Jenner $ 1,053,000

READ ALSO> Elon Musk is the “Person of the Year” according to Time

Except for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, whose field is sport, the remaining ranking is occupied by celebrities from the world of entertainment, such as pop stars, actors and models * … Although not in the top positions, several Italians also earn screaming figures thanks to Instagram. Impossible not to mention the digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, 72nd in the world, but first in Italy, followed by Tiktoker Khaby Lame who per post earns about $ 81,000, only a thousand less than Ferragni.

READ ALSO> Miss Universe 2021, the most beautiful in the world comes from Bollywood: is the actress Harnaaz Sandhu

Instagram earnings ranking: the richest Italian influencers

In 3rd place in the Italian ranking but 84th in the world ranking we find Gianluca Vacchi, while Fedez occupies the 106th position on the list. Even the model Mariano Di Vaio and the influencer Giulia De Lellis fall into the standings, respectively as 148th and 169th, which with their posts and Instagram Stories, not only earn exorbitant figures but they are capable of influencing the lifestyle, purchasing methods and desires of their target audience.