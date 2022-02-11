Who are the highest paid stars in the world? Between Kanye West and The Rock comes Peter Jackson!

Like every year, Forbes released the list of the highest paid celebrities in the worldand among the usual known as The Rock And Kanye West surprisingly he also popped up Peter Jacksondirector of the saga of The Lord of the Rings.

Last year in fact apparently Peter Jackson earned $ 580 millionmainly thanks to the $ 1.6 billion sale of Weta Digital to Unity Software: Forbes estimates that the director of The Beatles: Get Back And The Hobbit he personally grossed approximately $ 600 million in cash and $ 375 million in stock, which makes it the third person in history to become a billionaire thanks to cinemaafter Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

Continuing, among the top 10 we find the musicians Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, which sold their respective music catalogs last year, with the last of the three even ranking at number 2 thanks to the deal with Sony Music for an estimated $ 500 million. In addition, in the top of Forbes we also find the creators of South ParkTrey Parker and Matt Stone, with $ 210 million in earnings after signing a six-year $ 900 million deal with Paramount + to make several animated films, and also musicians Kanye West, Jay-Z and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonthanks to the sales of films and music but above all to the lucrative commercial agreements for various brands (from sneakers, to champagne and tequila).

