Who are the house producers behind Drake’s new album?

Enough to leave some fans on the sidelines who did not hide their disappointment on Twitter. On Saturday, the Zara ready-to-wear chain of stores was in Trending Topics based on valves of the type: ” I listen to Drake’s album and I feel like I’m in a dressing room at Zara ». But the real question that arises on first listening to this disc is above all the following: with whom did Drake work to have this sound so different from what he usually does? Presentation of the producers behind this disc.

black coffee

A former student of the Red Bull Music Academy in Cape Town in 2004, the South African DJ and producer made a name for himself in 2006 with the release of his first album, which immediately established him on the house scene of his country, where DJs of the genre are often considered true superstars. From his childhood in the township of Mthatha, Black Coffee has had a significant legacy: at the age of 14, he lost the use of his left hand in an accident. This is why he now mixes with just one hand, with a very delicate style. To the rhythm of albums, remixes and DJ sets, Black Coffee has established itself as a house headliner all over the world. In 2017, Drake already declared his love for the work of the South African by sampling his title “Superman” on the track “Get it Together” from his album More Life. Five years later, the bromance continues as Black Coffee executive produces Honestly, Nevermind and co-produced three tracks on the record.