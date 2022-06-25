Who are the Illuminati Disney+

A great gift for fans of Marvel Studios It was the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in streaming, as it is available to watch online at Disney Plus. The sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme was a huge hit in theaters, not least because of its multiverse theme.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth OlsenDoctor Strange 2 has returned to being a topic after being released on the Marvel platform, again having in discussion both the movie cameos, deaths and mysterious post-credits scene.

Attention! Below are spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you didn’t see it and don’t want to find out, don’t keep reading.

What are the cameos of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The Multiverse of Madness brought a plethora of cameos from different Marvel characters, both some who made their debut, and others who made their first appearance in the MCU.

While there are some that only last a few seconds, such as a defeated and killed Thanos, or the appearance of the new charlize theron character in the post-credits scene, without a doubt those who got the attention were The Illuminati.

This group of superheroes appears in the universe they travel to Doctor Strange and America Chavez and they are a kind of Avengers, bringing together the smartest and most powerful heroes in the galaxy.

The members of this team are the following:

-Charles Xavier: leader of the mutants and who made his premiere at the UCM being played again by Sir Patrick Stewart.

– Mr. Fantastic: Reed Richards also made his MCU debut in this film, taking on the role of actor John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place), who was a fan request to play this character.

– Captain Carter: This character was taken directly from the animated series What If…?, which featured an alternate version of Captain America, this time with Peggy Carter as the heroine. Here she debuts in live action with actress Hayley Atwell, who had the role of Peggy in Marvel Studios.

– Mordo: This was played again by actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, of course this was an other-universe version of Mordo from Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme. Here he is the sorcerer supreme, after the death of this universe’s Doctor Strange.

– Captain Marvel: This captain of this universe is not Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), but Maria Rambeau, Danvers’s best friend. Also, she is played again by Lashana Lynch.

-Black Bolt: An inhuman made his debut in the UCM and by the same actor who played this character in the Marvel Inhumans series, which is not canon in the cinematic universe but this time crossed the multiverse to be part of the Illuminati, although with a suit more attached to the comics.

In addition to The Illuminati, they have their cameos some variants of Doctor Strange. There is the Doctor Strange Defender who teams up with América Chavez at the start, a Evil Doctor Strange that reminded many of the sorcerer of What If…?the Doctor Strange from The Illuminati (who is dead in the movie) and even a zombie version with the body of the Strange Supreme.

And lastly, Wanda also has her variant from the Multiverse, who is the one she tries to take the children from and has not been corrupted by the Darkhold like the Scarlet Witch we know.

Who dies in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The deaths are several in this movie, starting with all the variants of Stephen Strange in the multiverse, leaving only the Doctor Strange that we know throughout the movie saga.

Some that did not last long were The Illuminati, since all the characters die (Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, Captain Carter and Charles Xavier). The only one we don’t see die is Mordo, who didn’t face Scarlet Witch.

But one that exactly generates many doubts is the same Wanda. And it is that in the end, she sacrifices herself to destroy all traces of the Darkhold and so that no one else is corrupted by this power. In a scene that we see in the distance in which the entire mountain is destroyed, it is hinted that the former Avenger dies.

But the truth, and as the great rule of cinema, as long as his death and his body do not appear explicitly, he has not died. In fact, Marvel Studios still has plans for the character. and there is even talk of a film of its own starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Also, the great power that has Wanda as one of the most powerful in the universe, is nothing compared to a small collapse.

Where to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange 2 is officially available for streaming from this June 22 in Disney+ for all your subscribers.