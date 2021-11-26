News

Who are the Italian voice actresses of Eva Green

Eva Gaëlle Green was born in Paris on July 6, 1980. She is a French actress and model. Eva Green is the daughter of Marlène Jobert (French actress) and di Walter Green (Swedish dentist who appeared in 1966 as an actor in the film “Au hasard Balthazar“). His twin sister is Joy (Johanne).

At the beginning of her artistic career she acted as a theatrical actress, then debuting on the big screen with the controversial feature film by Bernardo BertolucciThe Dreamers – The dreamers“(2003). He achieved international notoriety thanks to his successful appearance in “The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven“(2005) by Ridley Scott and interpreting Vesper Lynd in film from James Bond “Casino Royale” (2006), thanks to this interpretation received a BAFTA Award.


In the Italian versions of his films films, the French actress was voiced by:

  1. Domitilla D’Amico in “The Dreamers – The dreamers“(2003),”Camelot“(2011),”Dark Shadows“(2012),”Womb“(2010),”300 – Rise of an Empire“(2014),” Penny Dreadful“(2014), “Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children”;

  2. Ilaria Stagni in “The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven“(2005),”The Golden Compass“(2007);

  3. Eleonora De Angelis in “Casino Royale“(2006),”Sin City – A woman to kill for“(2014);

  4. Stella Musy in “Arsenius Lupine“(2004);

  5. Cristiana Rossi in “Franklyn“(2008).

