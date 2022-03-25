Who are the Latino Oscar nominees 2022

An Oscar statuette on display at an Oscars screening in Paris, France. April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

Next Sunday, March 27, the annual delivery of the Oscar Awards will take place.. On this occasion, among the nominees to receive the long-awaited golden statuette, there is a large number of Latin artists as favorites in different categories and given the possibility of being awarded, the public awaits congratulations for the representation of their compatriots abroad.

For the first time together since their debut in the middle, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are nominated for “Best actress” and “Best Actor”, respectively, being two of the main prizes of the gala. Although both had already been considered on previous occasions, the news spread because since they were married they had not coincided in the Academy Awards.

Penélope Cruz will participate in the selection with her leading role in parallel mothers, a film directed by Pedro Almodóvar. The renowned actress will compete against other international stars: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye), Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughterr), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (spencer).

Actors Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz attend the 94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California, US, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The magnificent role played by Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos it earned him one more nomination in his career. The renowned 53-year-old actor will compete for the statuette with Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!), Will Smith (king richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Ariana DeBose hopes to be able to raise the award to “Best Supporting Actress” for his work in West Side Story. The actress is nominated in that category along with Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (West Side Story), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Although the actress was born on January 25, 1991 in North Carolina, United States, she considers herself a Latin representative due to her Puerto Rican ancestry on her mother’s side. She is also considered the first openly Afro-Latina woman queer which was considered by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Actor Ariana DeBose attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, Britain March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Nightmare Alley which in Latin America came to theaters under the name El alley of lost souls”, is nominated for “Best film” will compete against Belfast, CODA, Don’t look up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

It is also considered to “Best Photography” where he will dispute the statuette with Dune, The Power of the Dog, The Tragegy of Macbeth and West Side Story. this time William of the Bull was not considered as “Best Director”, but his film could be recognized with two Oscars.

The Mexican director won his first Oscar for “The Shape of Water” in 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eugenio Derbez is another Mexican who, in a certain way, was nominated thanks to CODA It is considered in three categories: “Best Film”, “Best Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Supporting Actor”. Although his name did not appear, it represents a great step in his acting career outside of comedy.

Raya and the Last Dragon is nominated for “Best Animated Feature” beside Charm by Jared Bush, Byron Howard (Disney), flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Final Cut for Real/NEON); Luca by Enrico CasarosaPixar/Disney) and The Mitchells vs. The Machines by Mike Riandasony/netflix).

The Mexican could make history by winning his first Oscar nomination. Photo: clopezestrada / IG.

The work ran under the direction of Carlos Estradason of the renowned Mexican television producer Karla Estada, and meant his first nomination for the Oscar Awards.

In the musical sphere, the work carried out by the renowned composer Lin-Manuel Miranda on Charm could earn you an award. The Disney film is nominated for “Best Animated Feature” and “Best Soundtrack” for two caterpillarsmain theme that was performed by Sebastian Yatra.

