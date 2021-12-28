who are the lucky recipients

Free decoders sent directly to the home of many citizens to facilitate the passage of digital terrestrial. Let’s find out who the recipients of the welcome package are.

An agreement signed between Poste Italiane and the Ministry of Electronic Development establishes that many citizens will receive a free decoder directly at home compatible with the new CVB-T2 standard. The decision stems from the need to encourage the digital transition to older people, who are technologically and economically more fragile. The purchase of a new TV compatible with the new signal or a digital terrestrial one to be associated with an old TV is necessary to continue viewing. your favorite channels. The network is adapting to change, innovation, and HD has become a prerequisite for a better channel viewing experience. The Bonus TV was born with the intention of facilitating this change but it was necessary to take an extra step and it has been done.

Free decoder, who will receive it

The Ministry of Electronic Development has granted the‘free shipping decoders compatible with people with more than 70 years and lower income to 20 thousand euros per year. Sara Italian post to make the delivery to the home of the interested parties in such a way as to speed up the procedures and allow everyone to see the channels that since last October are no longer visible except with a TV change or a new decoder. TGPoste confirmed the agreement with the Ministry and deliveries of the value of 30 euros. The project will involve thirty thousand postmen and about 13 thousand post offices in our peninsula.

Read also >>> Digital terrestrial, frequency changes: who starts and what to do

The digital application procedure

To get the decoder for free, you will need to make a request. Interested parties can go to a post office or call the company by phone for make an appointment for the delivery. Poste Italiane officials will indicate over 70 the day and time in which the postman will come to the home to leave the package containing the decoder.

One last problem remains, the connection of digital to TV. Poste Italiane has thought of the difficulties that citizens may have in associating the two devices. As a result, he decided to concede telephone assistance which will guide you step by step in the installation of the decoder obtained for free.