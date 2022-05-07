Who are the members of the Illuminati? Explanation of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness sees its namesake superhero travel through a variety of universes, meeting many interesting characters along the way.

Some of them are familiar, like Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) or even an alternate version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but there were also some surprising cameos in the movie.

The biggest of these comes with the introduction of the Illuminati, a group that helps keep the peace in their multiverse much like the Avengers do on the version of Earth that fans are familiar with.

Here’s everything you need to know about the characters that appear. But, be aware that there are spoilers ahead of the sorcerer’s solo sequel.

Who are the members of the Illuminati? Explanation of the group ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The Illuminati consists of six members in total, and they are seen holding a council meeting when Doctor Strange of Earth-616 enters their multiverse.

Baron Mordo brings the handcuffed sorcerer to meet the group and introduces him to his universe’s Captain Marvel, played by Lashana Lynch.

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is also part of the group, the character’s live-action debut after first appearing in the animated series. And yes…?

One character long rumored to be making his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Reed Richards, the lead of Fantastic 4, played by John Krasinski.

Krasinski’s appearance as Mr Fantastic was first rumored after Kevin Feige confirmed a 4 fantastic The movie was in the works for Marvel in December 2020, as was the potential for his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

In an interview with Uproxx in May 2021, Krasinski said that he would like to play Mr. Fantastic, but Blunt said on The Howard Stern Show at the time that he has no interest in appearing in a superhero movie.

Reed Richards’ wife is referenced once in doctor strange 2 but she is not seen, so it is yet to be confirmed who will interpret her.

The two remaining members of the Illuminati are Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Professor X, played once again by Sir Patrick Stewart.

The Illuminati inform Doctor Strange that they were forced to kill their version of him because he was consumed by the Darkhold, the spellbook that gives its wielder access to terrible dark magic and corrupts their minds.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the one with the Darkhold now, and she uses it to dreamwalk to her variant in the multiverse where Strange is with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) so she can steal his powers and travel to a universe where she can be. with his sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne).

The Illuminati confront Wanda, but they are no match for the Scarlet Witch, and she brutally kills them.

Wanda removes Black Bolt’s mouth so he uses his sonic boom on himself, causes Richards to disintegrate, slices Captain Carter in half with his own shield, crushes Captain Marvel with a statue, and kills Professor X’s mind when try to invade hers.

It has yet to be confirmed if the characters could appear in another film, perhaps as another variant, but Feige’s announcement of a 4 fantastic The project suggests that Krasinski’s Richards will return at least.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.