Who are the members of the Illuminati in Multiverse of Madness? • ENTER.CO

Have you seen #MultiverseOfMadness and wonder who were the Illuminati who presented? We tell you some information about these characters.

One of the things that many expected from the premiere of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was to finally see the identity of the members of the Illuminati. In case you do not know very well who this group is, we recommend you read our article about them, but in a simple way it is about a group of heroes who, in the comics, had the mission of making decisions that would prevent crises on a global scale or the invasion of alien forces.

In Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness our time with the members of the Illuminati is quite short. In fact, the vast majority of them don’t even have enough screen time for us to know a little more about them. That is why at ENTER.CO we have prepared this article telling you more about who they are and where their cameos in the MCU come from.

Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic

The big surprise of the movie. The leader of the Fantastic Four and the smartest man in the world. There are several hidden references in the film to this character. The first is who plays him: Jhon Kransinsky. The actor is a fan favorite to bring to the big screen (along with his wife, Emily Blunt), so Marvel’s choice for this variant could very well be an inside joke and not confirmation that he’ll be playing the character. genius in the MCU movie that is scheduled. The second detail is in the Ultron robots that we see. In the comics, Richards was responsible for creating the artificial intelligence Ultron, so this dimension wants to pay a little homage to the original story.

black-bolt

Leader of the Inhumans. In the film the hero is played by Anson Mount, who also played the character in the Fox series of the group of heroes. The TV show was a massive flop, but Marvel decided to honor the character by bringing the actor back (there are currently no plans for a group adaptation). Put simply, Inhumans are a modified species of humans, but not necessarily mutants who live in space and created their own society. Black Bolt is their leader and has the ability that his voice is capable of creating sonic waves capable of destroying objects at the molecular level. This implies that any word he says is a weapon of destruction, so he has trained himself not to make a sound.

Captain Carter

The character is inspired by the animated anthology What If, although we can believe that it is not the same character due to the differences between the world that we saw in the anthology and the one that Strange visits. In any case, in this world Steve Rogers is not the one who receives the Super Soldier serum, but it is Peggy Carter, who assumes the command of Captain Carter. We also know that there is a version of the Avengers in this world (she is introduced to him as the first of them). The live-action version is played by Hayley Atwell, who appeared in the first Captain America movie, as well as the Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD series.

Captain Marvel /Maria Rambeu

In the comics, before Carol Danvers took on the mantle of Ms. Marvel, it was Monica Rambeu who took on the mantle of hero, after Marvell’s death. In the comics, her powers allowed her to transform into any energy source, although she eventually ended up giving her powers to Genis-Vell, the son of the original Marvell. After this she becomes Foton. It is worth mentioning that in the film the Captain Marvel who is part of the Illuminati is Maria Rambeu (Carol Danvers’s best friend), played by Lashana Lynch, who wears the mantle and not her daughter Monica (Teyonah Parris) who will appear as Foton in ‘The Marvels’.

Charles Xavier

The most powerful mutant on the planet, played by the one and only Sir. Patrick Stewart. Charles Xavier is the founder of the academy for mutants, as well as the leader of the X-Men. He is also one of the most powerful telepaths on the planet (although, interestingly enough, he falls far short of the general mutant ladder… with a few exceptions too difficult to explain in this article). Of course, the reference here is in the original X-Men movies, in which the actor played the mutant (although the variant that is part of the Illuminati is a different version, because in this world there were never other different heroes to mutants).

Mordo

Most of the trailers for Dr. Strange tricked us into believing that the Mordo we saw was the same Mordo that had defected. But this version apparently not only stayed by Strange’s side, but also took on the mantle of Supreme Sorcerer when in the comics he was killed by the Illuminati after defeating Thanos as he was considered the greatest threat to the multiverse. In the film he is played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Curiously, we still don’t know what happened to the Mordo of this dimension, although Strange’s comment tells us that he has had clashes with him and that he has ‘tried to kill him’ on several occasions.

Images: Marvel Comics