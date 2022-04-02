NewsWorld

Who are the members who have left the Democratic Center and why? – Political Parties – Politics

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Last week some members of the Democratic Center met in a restaurant in northern Bogotá and discussed possible resignations within the community.

This after the poor results in the legislative elections left the spirits low for the community led by Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who was not on the ballot. The party lost 21 seats in the Congress of the Republic.

(Also read: Congressmen from the Democratic Center could resign from the party).

Susana Correa, newly appointed Minister of Housing, was the most recent to resign from the ruling partyafter expressing a series of strong criticisms for the management that has been given to the community.

“The ideals with which the Democratic Center was founded and built have not been maintained, privileging the personal interests of its directors, clearly blurring the interests of the community,” he said.

(You may be interested: Susana Correa leaves the Democratic Center with harsh criticism).

Susana Correa, Director of Social Prosperity

In his letter of resignation, he said that he had been analyzing this decision for some time.

On the other hand, a couple of days ago, via email, the sons of former president Álvaro Uribe, Jerónimo and Tomás, also resigned from the community. This despite the fact that his father asked them not to.

The reason? A series of differences and disagreements with Nubia Stella Martínez, national director of the party.

On the other hand, it is known that other members of the community, such as Edward Rodríguez or Gabriel Santos, are also considering resigningafter they were not elected on March 13 after not getting enough votes.

Santos, for his part, has been meeting with some members of Alianza Verde, such as congressmen Juanita Goebertus and Mauricio Toro.

(Keep reading: What the ministers will gain with the new government decree).

POLITICS

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

After May 23, the government will continue deporting, but not under Title 42. We explain how | Univision Immigration News

5 mins ago

USA: Mara Salvatrucha leader sentenced to life in prison

16 mins ago

The US asked the MP to raid the Flying Fox

3 hours ago

Dangers of sleeping pills and how to avoid them

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button